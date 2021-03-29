Graphic Packaging International Launches PaperSeal Slice and Wedge Solutions For Sliced Meat and Cheese Applications

ATLANTA — Paper-based packaging leader Graphic Packaging International (‘Graphic Packaging’) will launch two innovations to extend its award-winning PaperSeal® tray range for new applications.

Following the success of the PaperSeal tray, both the new PaperSeal Slice® and PaperSeal Wedge offer brands and retailers a recyclable, barrier-lined, paperboard packaging alternative to plastic thermoformed trays for sliced meats and cheeses. Both PaperSeal Slice and Wedge offer enhanced branding capabilities with high-quality graphics that deliver on-shelf differentiation.

Ricardo De Genova, Graphic Packaging’s SVP, global innovation and new business, commented: “Compared to traditional plastic trays, PaperSeal Slice typically reduces plastic by 75 percent and PaperSeal Wedge by 80 percent. The innovative new designs also use lighter weight paperboard to deliver reduced pack weights that can support our customers’ packaging sustainability goals. Both are available as formed or flat trays.”

Both solutions have been designed to withstand the rigors of today’s supply chain with excellent seal integrity and shelf life equivalent to traditional plastic trays. As with the existing PaperSeal trays, the top film and liner can be separated from the paperboard for ease of post-use recycling.

The new PaperSeal Slice and Wedge solutions combine the safety, flexibility, efficiency and enhanced branding opportunities that partners have come to expect of the PaperSeal Tray range, while opening up the solution’s capabilities to new product categories.

De Genova concluded, “Demand for sustainable fiber-based alternatives to plastic packaging is very high, and we are working on a variety of new PaperSeal tray innovations to assist our customers in meeting their environmental targets. PaperSeal Slice and Wedge are just two examples of how we can diversify our flexible PaperSeal range to meet the sustainability priorities of the individual brands and retailers we work with.”

The Graphic Packaging Vision 2025 aims to make 100 percent of its products fully recyclable by 2025. The company is joining other like-minded customers around the world in the journey to realize ambitious packaging sustainability strategies.

Both Slice and Wedge solutions are ready to commercialize and designed to meet the requirements of high-speed food manufacturing lines. For more information on either solution, please visit www.graphicpkg.com.