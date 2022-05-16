Award-Winning Hybrid Packaging Delivers on Sustainability Promises

Since its launch in 2020, the PaperSeal® range of trays from Graphic Packaging International (“Graphic Packaging”) has proven that it can satisfy the growing imperative for packaging to have greater circularity and be more sustainable. Developed in partnership with G. Mondini, the world leader in tray sealing technology, the PaperSeal tray is the ideal solution for businesses looking for a more sustainable way of packaging fresh and processed meat, chilled and frozen ready meals, cheese, snacks, salad and fruit.

Available across modified atmosphere (MAP), vacuum skin (VSP) and non-MAP top-seal packaging formats, PaperSeal combines a paperboard tray — produced using renewable fiber sourced from sustainably managed forests — with a liner which can be easily separated post-use for easy recycling by the consumer.

PaperSeal has been recognized with numerous awards across Europe, North America, Japan and Australia, including the European Carton Excellence Awards ‘Save the Planet’ Award in 2021 and two WorldStar awards in 2022 from the World Packaging Organization.

Depending on application, a PaperSeal tray typically reduces plastic by 80-90 percent when compared to traditional trays. Along with improvements in circularity, external carbon assessment studies have highlighted that replacing plastic with fibre in tray packaging solutions can reduce packaging impacts to the environment that contribute to global warming. These results may vary depending on the assumptions, supply chain and specific comparison framework and should be verified on a case-by-case basis.

Paul Tye, director, business development – global trays, bowls & cooking solutions at Graphic Packaging, said: “As a hybrid packaging format, the PaperSeal tray is well-suited for applications where plastic cannot easily be eliminated due to the need for a hermetic seal or oxygen barrier to extend shelf-life. For these applications, businesses can still reduce the amount of plastic used in their packaging by up to 90 percent by replacing it with a recyclable, renewable fibre-based alternative.

“PaperSeal can play an important role in the plastic reduction journey thanks to its availability in multiple formats to suit most food options. We are proud of the fact that, since launching in February 2020, our internal assessment indicates that PaperSeal trays have enabled customers to reduce their plastic usage by an estimated 2,280 tonnes based on using them instead of purely plastic trays.”

