Hazel Tech Names Tyson Cutforth as Business Development Manager – Pacific Northwest

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies, Inc. developer of USDA-funded technologies to protect produce quality, announces the addition of Tyson Cutforth to the company as Business Development Manager – Pacific Northwest.

Cutforth joins the Hazel Tech team with over two decades of ag tech and industrial equipment sales experience. Most recently, Cutforth assisted growers, packers, and shippers in the region with their postharvest programs. Prior to that, Cutforth spent seven years at sorting and packing equipment leader, Aweta Americas where he worked his way up from Sales Manager to Director of the northern Northwest and East Coast regions of the United States.

His extensive knowledge and passion for postharvest advancements stems from his agricultural upbringing. Cutforth’s family has farmed for decades at Callahan Farms, where he worked on and off for 15 years as a farm foreman. Prior to entering sales, Cutforth oversaw Starr Ranch Growers’ apple and cherry packaging plant and managed up to 1200+ employees during the growing season as their Production Manager. His time in the field has made him knowledgeable in the sizing, grading, and defects of a variety of produce, including apples, cherries, pears, and tomatoes.

At Hazel, Cutforth will assist in identifying and expanding upon current and future market opportunities in the Pacific Northwest. He is the latest addition to Hazel’s growing Business Development team which now has representation across the US, Europe, and Latin America.

“Tyson’s track record for bringing valuable, competitive solutions to the industry make him an asset here at Hazel,” said Mario Cervantes, Director of Business Development, “His postharvest knowledge and industry relationships in the Pacific Northwest will strengthen Hazel’s presence in the region.”

“My entire life is rooted in the agricultural industry,” said Tyson Cutforth, Business Development Manager – Pacific Northwest at Hazel Technologies, “I know what is needed in successful tech for farmers and I’m extremely impressed by Hazel’s suite of solutions. I look forward to sharing with growers, packers, shippers, and retailers in my region what Hazel has to offer.”

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies, Inc. is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech services over 250 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging” at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patented and patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs.

For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com.