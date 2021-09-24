Hazel Tech Announces Delma Heileman as Director of Sales- Retail

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies Inc., a USDA-supported technology company delivering new solutions for fresh produce to extend shelf-life, increase sales, and combat food waste, announces the addition of Delma Heileman to the company as Director of Sales- Retail.

Heileman joins the Hazel Tech team with over 30 years of account management experience in the produce industry. Her progressive career advancement at Chiquita was critical to building her diverse skillset and global network. At Chiquita, Heileman was promoted five times throughout the company’s sales divisions, generating revenue across multiple commodities including avocado, grapes, stone fruit, melons, and pineapple.

Her successful sales strategies secured her role as Southeast Regional Sales Customer Manager and later the National Account Manager at Fresh Express, where she managed sales activities at Kroger, Albertsons, and other retail and wholesale customers for the value-added salads and healthy snacking segments. In addition to her time at the Chiquita and Fresh Express brands, Heileman was Director Retail Sales at Fresh Food Group. At Hazel, Heileman will lead the North American retail sector and promote programs to extend the shelf life of fresh produce at shelf and home.

Over 250 grower-packer-shippers across 12 countries partner with Hazel Tech as a post-harvest technology provider. Founded in 2015, Hazel’s flagship technology uses the slow-release of active, shelf-life enhancing vapor in packaging inserts called sachets to delay the spoiling process in fruits and vegetables. Once protected by Hazel’s technology, the produce’s shelf-life is increased by up to three times providing a better experience for retailers and consumers.

“Hazel’s vision and mission is something I can really get behind,” commented Delma Heileman, “I believe our industry is ready for such a unique, easy-to-use innovative offering and I look forward to bringing it to the forefront by working with our current and future customers.”

“At Hazel we recognize how hands on experience across the supply chain is integral to understand opportunities and challenges for our solutions,” commented Kelly Hale, Vice President of Sales, “Delma’s command of the produce retail segment is paramount to our success as Hazel continues to provide value from farm to fork.”

Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company's 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of "Best Sustainable Packaging" at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company's patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs. In 2020, Hazel products were used with over 3.2 billion pounds of fresh produce, preventing more than 270 million pounds from going to waste.

