Hazel Tech Announces Launch in Chile, Adds Industry Veteran

CHICAGO, IL – ​Hazel Technologies Inc., a USDA-funded technology company delivering new solutions for the fresh produce industry to extend shelf-life, increase sales, and fight food waste, announces the launch of operations in Chile, ahead of the ‘20-’21 season. Starting this month, Hazel Technologies products are available to growers in Chile.

According to Fruits From Chile, Chile is the one of the largest fruit exporters in the world, sending more than 2.6 million tons of fruit annually to more than 100 countries across the globe. Categories such as cherries, grapes, kiwi, berries, and stone fruit have high amounts of production in Chile and are also categories where Hazel has invested significant research and development.

Research studies have shown the effects of Hazel Tech® on Autumn Royal and Red Globe grapes sent to Asia from Chile and also grapes held in cold storage in Chile, monitoring quality for up to 60 days. Earlier this month, Hazel Technologies hosted the first annual Grape Quality Summit virtual event, which focused on the upcoming Chilean and Peruvian grape seasons.

In a corresponding move to Hazel’s Chile launch, produce industry veteran Pablo Silva has joined the Hazel Technologies commercial team and will be stationed in Santiago. Silva, an agronomist with over 20 years of experience in the fresh produce industry, has held previous commercial roles at Summit Agro Chile, Sumitomo Corporation, and BASF Chile.

“Hazel has already made a huge impact in Latin America and we are now finally able to offer our unique and innovative technologies to the Chilean fresh produce industry,” commented Pablo Silva, Hazel Technologies, “We expect our growth in Chile to advance as quickly as our growth in North America and other Latin American countries.”

“Being part of a Chilean family, I have long awaited the opportunity for our company to enter the Chilean market,” commented Aidan Mouat, CEO, “We look forward to working with our Chilean partners in the coming months and years to further our mission to protect produce quality, reduce food waste, and increase sales for growers, exporters, and retailers of fresh produce.”

For more information about Hazel Tech’s Chile office and operations, please visit www.hazeltechnologies.com/countries/chile

