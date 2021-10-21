Hazel Tech Launches Food Waste Solution for Calavo Hawaiian Papayas

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies Inc.®, a USDA-supported technology company delivering new solutions for fresh produce to extend shelf-life, increase sales, and combat food waste, announces a partnership with Calavo Growers Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW), one of the leading grower-shippers of fresh Hawaiian papaya, tomato, and Hass avocado in the world.

Founded in 1924, Calavo is one of the most recognized brands in the fresh produce category. Originally an avocado grower’s cooperative in Southern California, Calavo has expanded to become one of the world’s largest fresh food producers with global operations. The initial collaboration between Hazel Tech and Calavo focuses on ensuring quality of fresh Hawaiian papaya.

Papayas have become more popular in the US in recent years with US consumption doubling in the past decade. Calavo is the largest grower/shipper of Hawaiian papaya in the United States. More than 75% of the papaya produced in Hawaii are marketed under the Calavo Gold® and Cole® brands. One major challenge limiting further growth is the short shelf-life of papaya. Calavo has partnered with Hazel® to ensure maximum papaya quality, unlock further expansion opportunities and reduce food waste to the fullest extent possible.

In trials, Calavo observed reduced decay and delayed ripening when implementing Hazel 100™ sachets into their supply chain. Calavo’s expectation is for improved arrival quality resulting in lower labor costs and less food waste. Calavo has decided to implement Hazel commercially with shipments of papayas sent by air and sea freight in an effort to meet these expectations

“We were looking for an easy to integrate solution that would give us more time regardless of the harvest maturity.,” commented Brian Jameson, Vice President of Fresh Procurement, Calavo Growers Inc., “With Hazel 100™ sachets we’re able to reduce cull rate, waste and retain quality of our papayas which is a great benefit. We provide the freshest and most flavorful papayas Hawaii has to offer and by utilizing Hazel Tech we’ll be able to provide more premium quality fruit to valued customers, continue to support Hawaiian agriculture and ensure our supply chain is as efficient as possible.”

“Our trial with Calavo is a perfect example of how Hazel easily fits into the existing supply chain to protect quality, reduce waste and increase profits,” commented Pat Flynn, CMO, Hazel Technologies, “As we continue to work with Calavo, we look forward bringing easy-to-use solutions for longer lasting papayas, avocados and tomatoes to consumers across the globe.”

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies, Inc. is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech services over 250 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging” at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs. In 2020, Hazel products were used with over 3.2 billion pounds of fresh produce, preventing more than 270 million pounds from going to waste.

About Calavo Growers, Inc:

Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVGW) is a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food serving retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. The Company’s Fresh segment procures and markets fresh avocados and select other fresh produce, including tomatoes and Hawaiian papayas. The Renaissance Food Group (RFG) segment creates, markets and distributes a portfolio of healthy fresh foods, including fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables and prepared foods. The Foods segment manufactures and distributes guacamole and salsa. Founded in 1924, Calavo’s fresh food products are sold under the respected Calavo brand name as well as Garden Highway, Chef Essentials and several private label and store brands.

