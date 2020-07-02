Hazel Tech Announces Partnership with PureFresh Sales

CHICAGO, IL – Hazel Technologies Inc., developer of new USDA-funded technologies to protect quality in the produce supply chain and fight food waste, announces a new partnership with PureFresh Sales, grower and marketer of premium California fresh fruit since 1970.

The partnership focuses on the use of Hazel Tech® solutions for fresh fruit. Since beginning use of Hazel Tech for select fresh fruit programs, PureFresh has observed increased sales as a result of significantly lower quality claims.

According to the USDA, California leads the United States in peach, plum, nectarine, and apricot production. In testing with researchers at UC-Davis, Hazel Tech helped retain favorable traits of stone fruit such as color and firmness for longer periods than control samples of fruit.

“Since implementing Hazel Tech in our programs, we have seen a 55% reduction in quality claims. This savings not only creates value for our business, but also creates value for the environment, reducing food waste and ultimately making our supply chain more sustainable long-term,” said Bill Purewal, President, PureFresh Sales.

“Since over 40% of land on earth is used for some form of agriculture, it is our industry’s responsibility to innovate and make the fresh produce supply chain as environmentally friendly as possible by reducing waste,” said Aidan Mouat, CEO, Hazel Technologies, “Our partnership with Bill and his veteran team at PureFresh shows that we can quantify and improve sales for growers, packers, and retailers and benefit our environment at the same time.”

Since its founding in 2015, Hazel Technologies has grown to empower over 150 growers, packers, and retailers of fresh produce to increase sales, protect quality, and reduce food waste through the use of USDA-funded and academically researched technologies.

###

About Hazel Technologies: Hazel Technologies is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech® services over 150 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging” at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs including UC Davis, Cornell University, and Oregon State University. In 2020, Hazel is on track to be used with over 3.2 billion pounds of fresh produce, preventing more than 270 million pounds from going to waste.

For more information, visit www.hazeltechnologies.com.

About PureFresh Sales: PureFresh Sales is based out of Selma, CA and is the exclusive marketing agent for the Purewal Family. We focus on many specialty and niche items with an emphasis on quality. All of our products are packed and stored locally. We’ve created strategic partnerships with growers around the world to ensure steady supplies to service your needs throughout the year. We take pride in our commitment to food safety, excellent service level, and our innovations in packaging. Through quality and diversity we offer a superior product at a competitive price.

For more information, visit www.purefreshsales.com.