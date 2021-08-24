Hazel Tech to Host First Annual Avocado Quality Summit

CHICAGO, IL — Hazel Technologies, Inc., a USDA-funded technology company delivering new solutions for fresh produce to extend shelf-life, increase sales, and fight food waste, announces the launch of their first virtual Avocado Quality Summit. A one-hour event will be held on Friday August 27th and will feature keynote speakers from across the industry discussing the latest on avocado trends and quality research throughout the supply chain.

The event will begin with a data analytics presentation led by Anne-Marie Roerink of 210 Analytics, followed by an Industry Perspectives Panel led by Pat Flynn, co-founder and CMO of Hazel Technologies. Panelists include Desiree Morales, Vice President of WP Produce and CEO of Tropical Fruit Box, Dick McKellogg, Founder of MCK Produce Consulting Inc. and former Director of Produce & Floral Merchandising at Lowe’s Foods, and Thomas McQuillan, Vice President of Sales at Baldor Specialty Foods, Inc. The panel will be followed by a presentation on postharvest best practices for avocados given by Dr. Steven Sargent, Professor and Associate Chair of Horticultural Studies at the University of Florida. The summit will close with a postharvest solutions discussion with Mario Cervantes of Hazel Technologies, Inc.

“Avocados are a prime example of how consumer education can pay off in areas such as selection knowledge, ripening at home, and new consumption occasions,” commented Anne-Marie Roerink, Founder & Principal of 210 Analytics, “I look forward to sharing more about the first half performance in 2021 and opportunities for continued growth.”

“With over thirty years as a produce retailer, I’ve seen the avocado category expand and grow unlike any other fruit or vegetable,” commented Dick McKellogg, Founder of MCK Produce Consulting Inc., “I think this conversation will be really interesting as we get to hear insights from across the avocado supply chain.”

“Getting to hear perspectives from growers, retailers, and foodservice representatives is invaluable when it comes to working in the agriculture industry,” commented Pat Flynn, co-founder and CMO at Hazel Technologies, “At Hazel® we look to serve the needs of the entire produce supply chain when developing our technologies. At the summit we strive to delve into key factors in sustaining postharvest avocado quality, reducing waste, and increasing sales.”

“This forum is a great opportunity to share research on avocado postharvest quality best practices,” commented Dr. Steven Sargent, Professor and Associate Chair of Horticultural Studies at University of Florida, “I look forward to presenting on different methods to extend the shelf life of avocados and proven advancements in postharvest technology.”

The Avocado Quality Summit is a free event. Registration is open to the general industry until August 27th or until capacity is reached.

To learn more about the event and register, visit bit.ly/avocadoqualitysummit2021

About Hazel Technologies, Inc.:

Hazel Technologies is a USDA-funded startup company that develops new solutions to extend the quality shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food waste. Founded in 2015, Hazel Tech® services over 150 of the world’s largest fresh produce packers, shippers, and retailers. Selected as a Finalist for Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas and winner of “Best Sustainable Packaging” at the 2020 World Food Innovation Awards, the company’s patent-pending technologies have been tested by top academic research programs. In 2020, Hazel Tech products were used with over 3.2 billion pounds of fresh produce, preventing more than 270 million pounds from going to waste.

For more information, visit http://www.hazeltechnologies.com/.

About 210 Analytics:

210 Analytics, LLC provides customized research and marketing strategies with a specialty in food retailing. Working closely with retailers, wholesalers, suppliers, manufacturers and trade associations, 210 Analytics offers an in-depth perspective on the changing nature of the consumer, shopper and the food retailing business. Its consumer-centric studies often serve as a catalyst for industry growth by providing deep category insight and solutions. Find Anne-Marie Roerink on LinkedIn for frequent industry updates.

For more information, visit www.210analytics.com.

About WP Produce:

Founded in 1984, WP Produce is a family-owned, multi-regional grower, packer and shipper of fresh, tropical fruits and roots. WP Produce has been a pioneer in the tropical avocado market since 1992 and is now the largest importer and distributor of Dominican tropical avocados worldwide. With farms and partnerships with growers in Florida and the Dominican Republic, WP Produce offers a wide variety of tropical produce and root vegetables under the Desbry® brand. To learn more, visit wpproduce.com.

For more information, visit https://www.wpproduce.com/.

About MCK Produce Consulting Inc.:

Established in August 2020 by industry veteran, Richard McKellogg, MCK Produce Consulting Inc. provides fresh produce industry insights and coaching to companies looking to develop strategic initiatives and grow sales across the United States.

About Baldor Specialty Foods, Inc.

Baldor Specialty Foods, Inc. is a food service distributor specializing in fresh, organic, local, and rare foods. Baldor serves local farms and businesses across the Northeast delivering to restaurants, retail, wholesale, and more.

For more information, visit https://www.baldorfood.com/.