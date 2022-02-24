Avocados That Stay Fresh for Up to Twice as Long, Now Available in Europe Thanks to Save Foods and Galilee Export

Miami, FL — Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE:80W) (“SAVE FOODS” or the “Company”), an Agri-Food Tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety, is pleased to announce that Galilee Export (“Galilee”) is now using Save Foods’ eco crop protection treatment on all its avocados. Save Food’s green and eco-friendly treatment has been shown to keep avocados fresh and in good condition for up to twice as long compared to conventionally treated produce.

Israeli avocados that are going to be exported face a long and complex journey. To reduce waste and ensure their customers have the best eating experience, growers must ensure that the avocados they produce are robust enough to survive the trip. Save Foods’ treatment is non-toxic and leaves no chemical residues, while effectively extending the shelf life of fruit and vegetables, prolonging their freshness, and improving food safety for consumers. Save Foods’ treatment works by using natural food acids to fight pathogens (mold, fungi, bacteria) on the fruit’s surface.

Prior to the commercial rollout of Save Foods’ treatment, a year of commercial trials were conducted. Partners saw shelf life doubled and a dramatic reduction in waste. The ease of use, without needing to invest in additional costs such as setup, equipment, or training, was also an attractive benefit.

The global avocado market was valued at approximately $12.8 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach more than $17.9 billion by 2025. Avocados are Galilee Export’s main export crop, making up 50% of Israel’s total avocado exports. All Galilee’s peppers are currently treated with Save Foods’ products. Save Foods and Galilee are in the process of implementing plans to treat Galilee’s mangos as well. Galilee Export is the second largest exporter of fruit and vegetables in Israel, with sales of over $200 million a year.

Dror Eigerman, CEO of Galilee Export and Advisory Board Member of Save Foods, commented: “We have seen excellent results with Save Foods’ treatment on bell peppers and we are happy to now extend those benefits to avocados. We are the largest Avocado exporters in Israel and always looking for ways to provide our customers with the highest-quality produce that retains its freshness and maximizes shelf life. Save Foods’ green products allow us to optimize our top-of-the-range produce, to reduce waste, and to comply with tighter EU regulations on reduced chemical residues. We currently use Save Food’s treatment on peppers and now avocados. We look forward to extending its use to mangos in the near future.”

Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods’ Israeli subsidiary, noted: “Our partnership with Galilee Export is providing European consumers and retailers with a superior quality of avocado. As the produce treated with Save Foods’ products stays fresher for longer, there is a reduction in produce waste and the quality of the produce is maintained for longer periods. We are happy to help growers and packers comply with stricter regulations in a sustainable way, using our green products. We also look forward to continuing to grow our collaboration with our partner Galilee Exports in the near future.”

About Save Foods:

Save Foods is an Israel-based Agri-Food Tech company that addresses two of the most significant challenges in the fresh produce industry: food waste and loss, and food safety. Save Foods is dedicated to delivering cost-effective, easy to implement solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with its customers, Save Foods develops technology that benefits the entire supply chain and improves the safety and quality of life of both workers and consumers.

Save Foods’ initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing citrus, avocado, pears, bell peppers and mangos. By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods’ eco treatment not only prolong the shelf life of fresh produce and reduce food loss and waste, but they also help to ensure a safe-to-consume end-product.

About Galilee Export:

In 2011, the Milouot Corporation and Citrus of Galilee, both large agricultural cooperatives, founded Galilee Export Ltd. The owners of Galilee Export are third-generation farmers with over 50 years of agricultural experience. Galilee Export is the second largest exporter of fresh produce in Israel and supplies to customers all over the world. Galilee’s fields span over 9,000 hectares and are located all over Israel.

Israel’s superb climate and Galilee’s unique growing technologies contribute to the rich diversity of products in our portfolio. Galilee is proud to produce and offer a wide range of fruits and vegetables, including avocados, citrus fruits, mangoes, medjoul dates, pomegranates, Sharon fruits, grapes, sweet peppers, carrots, lychees, peaches, and nectarines.

