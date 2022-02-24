Sakata Seed America Launches CEA-Focused Website; Highlights Extensive Portfolio

Morgan Hill, California – Sakata Seed America has officially launched www.SakataCEA.com, a comprehensive website detailing specifics of Sakata’s CEA product offerings.

In 2019, Sakata Seed America became a leader in the breeding world to pivot focus for an array of existing genetics that show exceptional promise in the CEA market. Spearheaded by Sakata’s Tracy Lee Zogby, who primarily worked in Sakata’s Home Garden group, Sakata quickly noticed the synergy between the emerging and exponentially growing CEA market and their existing business groups.

“We began to trial and explore existing Sakata genetics that showed promise for indoor and CEA environments. Our genetics are bred for exceptional horticultural traits, adaptability, and production benefits that were also applicable to various CEA environments,’ says Tracy Lee Zogby, CEA Lead.

“I think what puts us at an advantage is our expert knowledge in all applicable crop segments. We aim to be a source of knowledge and support as the CEA market develops and key players continue to navigate and build out their product assortments in somewhat uncharted waters,” continues Zogby.

SakataCEA.com is a full-scale, online resource cataloging of all that Sakata’s CEA program has to offer. It features the entire CEA product portfolio, downloadable literature materials and tools for cultivation success, a digital sample ordering form and trialing information, a fully responsive seed distributor map, and a staff directory for easy access to product support in your area.

“Through strategic collaborations, exceptional genetics, and continued breeding efforts coupled with expansion and investment in our Research & Development team, we feel well-equipped to grow our CEA partnerships and supply quality seed in strong supply to the category, backed by excellent service and support,” concludes Zogby.

About Sakata Seed America: Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA, Sakata Seed America is a major research, seed production and marketing-distribution subsidiary of Sakata Seed Corporation, established in 1913. Sakata Seed America serves as the headquarters for the North American operations. Sakata’s objective is to quickly and efficiently meet industry expectations for quality seed, innovative genetics and excellent greenhouse and field performance.