Start of Florida Tropical Avocado Season: WP Produce Opens New Packing Facility in Homestead, FL

MIAMI, FL — Desbry® Tropical Avocados are available year-round from Florida and the Dominican Republic, and now that the Florida season is underway, the second-generation, family-owned and operated grower-shipper, WP Produce, has announced a new packing facility in Homestead, Florida.

“We’ve been based in Miami for nearly 40 years,” said Chris Gonzalez, VP of Sales. “Our growth over the past few years, combined with our vision for the future and confidence in the potential of Tropical Avocados and other tropicals, dictated the need for this new facility. We’ve also been following the decline of Florida avocados for years, so we also wanted to reinvest in Florida now to support the industry and growers, who have been combating laurel wilt disease and the pressure of real estate development infringing on productive groves.”

Large and vibrant Desbry® Tropical Avocados deliver bigger margins and category growth to retailers, plus more fruit and greater value and convenience to foodservice operators, which is why both Florida and Dominican Tropical Avocados have been gaining traction and distribution.

“We’re probably best known for our Dominican fruit, but we have always supplied Florida-grown Tropical Avocados as well,” Gonzalez said. “The Florida season started in May, and is now really getting going with increased volumes and better-tasting fruit. Supplies have been tighter than usual this year, but we always make sure our contract customers have the fruit they need for peak summer avocado consumption.”

WP services retail and foodservice clients across the U.S., Canada and Europe, utilizing Hazel Technologies shelf-life extending sachets to preserve quality and reduce shrink.

“It’s great to see the increasing interest in Tropical Avocados from retailers and foodservice customers throughout North America. This new packing house helps us keep up with demand and deliver premium-quality Desbry® fruit coast to coast. Our customers rely on WP to deliver to far-away destinations, and we will always continue to make improvements that assure we can meet and exceed their needs as a preferred supplier.”

WP Produce has loose fruit in 8-, 9-, 10-, and 12-count packs. Double-layered boxes are available in 16, 18, 20, and 24 counts. For retailers whose shoppers prefer packaged items for safety or convenience, WP Produce also offers two-count poly/mesh bags that deliver to retailers in a 25-lb carton.

As part of a comprehensive, value-added merchandising program, WP Produce is also offering retailers signage, recipe tear pads, and striking display bins to educate shoppers and increase sales for this distinctive fruit that is growing the avocado category.

For more information or to place an order, contact Chris Gonzalez at (305) 772-8388, sales@wpproduce.com or visit wpproduce.com.

“My family has enjoyed Tropical Avocados as part of our meals for generations, and here in Florida everyone eats them,” Gonzalez said.

Tropical Avocados are well-known and enjoyed throughout Florida and the East Coast of the U.S., as well as the Caribbean and many parts of the world. They are gaining a stronghold throughout the U.S. as retailers expand the avocado category, and shoppers and chefs learn about this unique kind of avocado. Tropical Avocados, which remain green when ripe and are about three times larger than the more familiar Haas variety, have a sturdy texture, and stay fresh longer after being cut.

Tropical Avocados are perfect for summer salads, pico de gallo, ceviche, and any fresh, flavorful meal and snack occasion. The mild, creamy fruit complements summer recipes perfectly. Recipes and usage suggestions for Tropical Avocados can be found on the Desbry® Instagram channel at www.instagram.com/desbryproduce and on The Produce Moms website at www.theproducemoms.com/category/recipes.

