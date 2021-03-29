Cypriot “National Cheese” Halloumi Gets EU’s Protected Status: Minister

Cyprus’ “national cheese” halloumi has been recognized by the European Commission as a product of Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) after an examination process that lasted more than 15 years, Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment Costas Kadis said Saturday.

Kadis told CyBC state radio that a formal announcement is expected to be made on Monday by the European Commission, the European Union (EU)’s executive arm.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades hailed the decision, saying that it was the result of “a long and difficult effort, a difficult battle that was marked by political expediency.”

