Meati Foods Mushroom-Root Cuts Distributed by Dot Foods Nationwide

BOULDER, Colo.–Meati Foods, the producer of delicious, animal-free meat made from mushroom root, today announced its partnership with Dot Foods, North America’s largest food industry redistributor, to distribute the Eat Meati™ line of products to Dot Foods’ network of 5,200 distributors across all 50 states. This partnership is a significant step towards Meati’s goal of a national omnichannel footprint by the end of 2023.

All four of the Eat Meati™ products are available in foodservice-level quantities in addition to retail-level. The Meati Classic Cutlet and Crispy Cutlet are available in cases of 42 cutlets each. Meanwhile, the Carne Asada and Classic Steak products are available in cases of 36 cutlets or filets, respectively. All eight SKUs (four for foodservice, and four retail) are available for purchase now via dotfoods.com, Electronic Data Interchange and fax.

“Consumers want animal-free protein options that deliver great taste and superior nutrition. Meati’s partnership with Dot Foods combined with Dot’s innovative redistribution model makes it easier for distributors around the country to provide restaurants, cafeterias, caterers, foodservice operators—and ultimately diners—an easy way to try a new animal-free food,” said Scott Tassani, president and COO of Meati Foods. “We look forward to seeing how chefs and cooks incorporate Meati into their menus and what signature dishes they can create.”

For diners who find themselves wanting to bring Meati home with them, Eat Meati™ products are available in Sprouts, Fresh Thyme and Meijer Grocery stores, as well as restaurants like PLNT Burger, Birdcall and Causwells. Meati is also continuing to expand its partnership with retailers and foodservice to provide consumers with more ways to try its products. Each whole-cut Meati product is made primarily from mushroom root (Meati mycelium), offering complete protein, fiber, B vitamins and other important nutrients in one delicious serving.

“Since 1960, Dot Foods has prided itself on making high-quality and innovative products more accessible to people, and Meati Foods meets both of those standards — with the added benefit of directly hitting on consumers’ desires for better-for-you foods,” said Rodd Willis, Director of Natural and Specialty at Dot Foods. “We’re excited to become Meati’s first foodservice distribution partner and are looking forward to hearing how Meati’s received by diners across all 50 states.”

With its focus on delicious, nutritious and sustainably-made products, Meati has cultivated a roster of significant supporters. Most recently, the company announced MLB Hall of Fame member Derek Jeter as an investor and advisor. Other partners and supporters include cook, philanthropist and television personality Rachael Ray; David Chang, chef and founder of Momofuku and Majordomo Media; Nicolas Jammet and Jonathan Neman, the co-founders of restaurant chain sweetgreen; and former White House senior policy advisor for nutrition Sam Kass.

About Meati Foods and Eat Meati™

Founded in 2017, Meati Foods is working to unlock a more delicious, nutritious, equitable and sustainable food system for everyone. Eat Meati™, the debut product line from Meati Foods, features cutlets and steaks made from mushroom root, a whole-food protein cultivated with a modernized version of ancient and natural processes that have helped preserve Earth’s ecosystems for millennia. Eat Meati™ made its national, retail debut in March 2023 after a year of record sellouts through its direct-to-doorstep online shop. A national omni-channel footprint is planned for late 2023. Meati’s exceptional quality has won the enthusiastic support of icons, including Rachael Ray (cook, philanthropist and television personality); David Chang (chef and founder of Momofuku and Majordomo Media); Derek Jeter (MLB Hall of Fame member, investor and entrepreneur); John Foraker (Once Upon a Farm CEO and former Annie’s Organic CEO); Nicolas Jammet and Jonathan Neman (co-founders of sweetgreen); and Sam Kass (former White House senior policy advisor for nutrition and partner at Acre Venture Partners).

ABOUT DOT FOODS AND DOT TRANSPORTATION

Dot Foods, Inc. carries 125,000 products from 1,020 food industry manufacturers making it the largest food industry redistributor in North America. Through Dot Transportation, Inc., an affiliate of Dot Foods, the company distributes foodservice, convenience, retail, and vending products to distributors in all 50 states and more than 55 countries. Dot Foods operates 12 U. S. distribution centers, located in Bullhead City, Arizona; Modesto, California; Bear, Delaware; Vidalia, Georgia; Burley, Idaho; Mt. Sterling, Illinois; University Park, Illinois; Cambridge City, Indiana; Williamsport, Maryland; Liverpool, New York; Ardmore, Oklahoma; and Dyersburg, Tennessee. Dot’s 13th U.S. facility will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot Foods’ Canadian operations are located in Brampton, Ontario and Calgary, Alberta. A new Dot Foods Canada distribution center is currently under construction in Ingersoll, Ontario. For information, visit Dotfoods.com.