Tyson Ventures Seeks Upcycling Startups for Annual Tyson Demo Day

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Tyson Ventures, the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), has opened the call for applications to identify participants for the second annual Tyson Demo Day. The event will be held at Tyson Foods World Headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas, on July 11, 2023. This year’s theme of upcycling innovation aims to identify breakthrough upcycling technologies to help Tyson Foods and the industry reach sustainability goals.

“We’re embracing the circular economy and putting waste to work,” said Tyson Ventures President and Tyson Foods Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer John R. Tyson. “At Tyson Foods, this means reimagining and reusing materials and working to reduce our environmental footprint.”

Following the successful format of the inaugural Tyson Demo Day event in 2022, startups can apply online for consideration until May 1, 2023. Participants will be selected from all submissions and then invited to pitch in person at Demo Day. During the in-person pitch, startups will demonstrate how their upcycling solutions can potentially help create a more sustainable food system.

“Upcycling is a critical factor in our formula to sustainably feed the future. From streamlining costs to reducing materials to landfills, upcycling makes both economic and environmental sense for our business, the industry, and the world economy,” continued Tyson. “The creativity and passion the Demo Day applicants demonstrate in tackling a complex challenge in the food industry is incredibly inspiring.”

Following Tyson Demo Day, up to six selected startups will have the opportunity to engage with Tyson Foods senior leadership and potentially partner with Tyson to test their innovations in real market conditions, helping advance sustainability across the company.

Last year, more than 120 startups from more than 20 countries applied and 20 finalists pitched at Demo Day. As a result, six startups were selected and connected with Tyson Foods leaders for potential partnership opportunities, including mentorship from company executives and promotion on Tyson Ventures social media channels.

“It was an honor to pitch to Tyson Foods leadership,” said Aayush Thakur, co-founder and chief executive officer of FR8relay, a resident startup from Demo Day 2022. “The opportunity to learn more about the company’s strategy and execution, while receiving feedback from Tyson’s leadership was invaluable in developing potential solutions. We appreciated the opportunity to connect and network.”

Interested startups and entrepreneurs are encouraged to apply online here.

Tyson Foods experts will evaluate the entries and select the finalists based on alignment with Tyson Ventures’ investment strategy, the upcycling solutions’ commercialization potential and the potential of those solutions to help Tyson Foods meet its sustainability goals. Stay up to date on Tyson Demo Day by following the Tyson Ventures LinkedIn profile

About Tyson Ventures

Tyson Ventures is the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods, Inc., one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Tyson Ventures aims to be the strategic partner of disruptive innovators transforming the food industry and providing sustainable nutrition to a growing global population. Tyson Ventures focuses investments in three strategic areas – emerging proteins, enabling technologies and innovations that empower people, protect our planet, and cultivate smart, responsible agriculture.