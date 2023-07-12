Schweid & Sons Launches First-To-Market USDA-Approved Brazen Climate Friendly Ground Beef

CARLSTADT, NJ –With over a century as purveyors of premium beef—and more recently, fresh premium pork sausage—Schweid & Sons is breaking new ground in the protein category with the introduction of new Brazen Climate Friendly Ground Beef Burgers. Schweid & Sons has been selected as the exclusive purveyor of this first-of-its-kind case ready ground beef for retail distribution nationwide in partnership with The Brazen Beef Brand from Tyson Foods, Inc.

Cattle used for Brazen Beef products are enrolled in Tyson Foods’ Climate-Smart Beef program, which combines tried-and-true rancher ingenuity with the latest data and technology. Backed by extensive research and third-party experts, the goal of the program is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from pasture to production through collaboration with the beef supply chain to implement more sustainable agricultural practices. To date, cattle enrolled in the program have demonstrated a 10% greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction as compared to the standard emissions for conventionally raised beef.

Sustainability has been an increasingly relevant factor impacting consumer selections at shelf, resulting in more consumers who are worried about climate change and therefore, seeking out environmentally responsible brands. Brazen Beef provides retailers with a product solution that delivers great taste while aligning with consumers’ values.

“Discerning consumers continually choose Schweid & Sons because we consistently deliver fresh, premium ground beef made from only the highest quality cuts of beef,” said Jamie Schweid, president and CEO, Schweid & Sons. “What we know is that ground beef consumption has been on the rise, and based on 2022 figures from Nielsen IQ, it’s the most popular form of beef purchased by consumers. The Schweid name is synonymous with ‘The Very Best Burger’ and we are honored to continue that legacy by bringing great-tasting, Brazen Climate Friendly Ground Beef patties to our consumers. We look forward to our ongoing partnership with Tyson Foods.”

Schweid & Sons’ first introduction at grocery retail are its popular The Signature Blend, made from Brazen climate friendly chuck and brisket, and The Butcher’s Blend, made with assorted cuts of premium beef.

“Our fresh Brazen Climate Friendly Ground Beef burgers reflect a cooperative effort to bring consumers a great tasting burger that also satisfies our commitment to the environment and the future of the planet we all share,” added Schweid.

Additional facts about Brazen Beef:

Brazen Beef is the first beef brand that has received USDA approval for a climate friendly beef claim by demonstrating a 10% reduction in GHG emissions as compared to conventionally raised beef *

Climate friendly beef is the future of the industry with consumers stating they’d be willing to pay at least 24% more for environmentally friendly, sustainable options at retail 1

Brazen Beef is All-natural, minimally processed (it is not certified organic) Part of the Animal Welfare CARE program** Grass-fed, grain-finished for buttery, robust flavor USDA Choice or better



Schweid & Sons Brazen Climate Friendly varieties including The Signature Blend and The Butcher’s Blend will soon be available at select U.S. supermarkets.

For more information on Schweid & Sons products, recipes and more visit https://schweidandsons.com.

About Schweid & Sons

A family-owned business for four generations, Schweid & Sons’ history as purveyors of high-quality ground beef dates to the late 1800s. In 2022, the company entered the pork sausage category, positioning itself as a leader in premium protein. Schweid & Sons leverages its longstanding familial heritage, passion, and commitment to bring “The Very Best Burger” to consumers around the country. Located in Carlstadt, NJ, Schweid & Sons supplies its ground beef to supermarkets, restaurants, and special events nationwide Including the annual Burger Bash® at the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

*Cattle used for Brazen Beef products are enrolled in Tyson Foods’ Climate-Smart Beef Program for emission reduction from pasture to production.| www.BrazenMeats.com

** Tyson Foods Inc. Animal Welfare CARE Program

1 Environmental sustainability in business: Becoming the expectation and no longer the exception, Simon-Kucher’s Global Sustainability Study, Sustainability Study 2022 | Simon Kucher (simon-kucher.com), Oct 2022