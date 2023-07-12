Star Roses and Plants to Showcase New Varieties at Cultivate ’23

West Grove, PA – Star® Roses and Plants will present its new 2024 plant varieties at Cultivate ’23, July 15-18 in Columbus, Ohio. The new varieties are as follows:

Easy Bee-zy™ Knock Out®

The newest addition to The Knock Out® Family of Roses! Easy Bee-zy™ Knock Out® delivers flower power like no other with fragrant yellow flowers that bloom repeatedly from spring to frost. Plant individually, in a group, or mixed with other perennials, shrubs or roses.

Orange Glow™ Knock Out®

Another new addition to The Knock Out® Family of Roses. Orange Glow™ Knock Out® delivers flower power like no other with luminous orange flowers that bloom repeatedly from spring to frost. Plant individually, in a group, or mixed with other perennials, shrubs or roses.

Cherries & Champagne™

A little bit fancy and truly a treat, Cherries & Champagne™ holds a glamorous surprise! Red to deep pink cuplike petals open to reveal a creamy yellow reverse. The abundant and large double blooms pop against glossy foliage and offer a sweet fragrance, making this rose irresistible.

PowerPuff™ Pink

Electric pink blossoms cover this powerful plant in clusters of 6–8 blooms per stem. Its rounded buds are reminiscent of peonies, as are its numerous petals. This rose has moderate lemongrass fragrance.

Desert Sky™

This brick orange rose has undertones of mauve and cedar, offering color with as much depth as a west coast sunset. It is a vigorous and abundant bloomer that stays compact in gardens and the landscape.

Romantica® Ball Gown™

As full and captivating as the most beautiful ball gown, this lush pink rose opens with over 100 petals per bloom. Its intense fragrance can be described as classic rose with notes of grass and powder.

Sunblaze® Watermelon

Sunblaze® Roses are easy to grow and bloom throughout the season. Sunblaze® Watermelon is the newest addition that displays vibrant red blooms that are very disease resistant. Plant in containers for bold patio color spring to fall.

Sunblaze® Dragon Fruit

Sunblaze® Dragon Fruit is covered with deep pink flowers that make a bold statement. This extremely disease resistant variety works well in containers in zones 5-11.

Sweet Starlight™ Hydrangea

Bright white flower panicles bloom every year and age beautifully from light to dark antique pink. Strong stems keep the gorgeous blooms from flopping open and the compact size will fit easily under windows for classically beautiful landscaping.

Ruby Ruffle® Patio Peach

This ornamental tree blooms with clusters of dark pink, ruffled flowers in the spring followed by burgundy foliage with unique wavy edges. Its compact size makes it an eye-catching selection for patio containers or as a focal point in the landscape. Developed by the JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University.

Garden Gems™ Amethyst Cercis

This compact Cercis tree is an elegant focal point in small gardens and when potted on patios. Its size and burgundy foliage give a similar effect as a Japanese Maple, with the benefit of being native to North America. A spring flush of pink blooms will attract pollinators.

Garden Gems™ Emerald Cercis

Looking for the crowning jewel of your landscape? Try Garden Gems Emerald! This compact Cercis tree is an elegant focal point in small gardens and when potted on patios. Its size and lush red-to-green foliage give a similar effect as a Japanese Maple, with the benefit of being native to North America. A spring flush of pink blooms will attract pollinators.

To get an inside look at these new varieties and chat with experts, visit the Star® Roses and Plants booth #3217. To learn more about Star® Roses and Plants, visit www.starrosesandplants.com. For Cultivate’23 show information, visit www.cultivateevent.org.

Star® Roses and Plants has been bringing great plants to the world’s gardens since 1897, and continues to introduce breakthrough roses, shrubs, edibles and perennials. Their most notable brands include The Knock Out® Family of Roses, Drift® Roses, Bushel and Berry®, and Bloomables®. Star® Roses and Plants is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ball Horticultural. For more information, please visit www.starrosesandplants.com.