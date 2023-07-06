Terra Nova Nurseries to Showcase New Introductions and Catalog Supplement at Cultivate 2023

CANBY, Ore. – Terra Nova Nurseries, a global leader in plant breeding technology, announced today a list of never-before-seen plant introductions that will be on display at the company’s Cultivate 2023 exhibit booth (# 1121, 1321, NV62, NV64), along with the release of a brand-new print and online catalog supplement.

The new varieties debuting at Cultivate 2023 are from a select range of genera, including bergenia, geum, heuchera, penstemon, rudbeckia, scabiosa, and sedum. Terra Nova selected these plants as introductions for the coming year in recognition of their superior improvements over prior cultivars as well as their performance-focused, best-of-breeding traits.

Terra Nova’s exhibit at Cultivate 2023 will portray an authentic garden setting, providing showgoers with a wide range of plant applications for borders, beds, containers and more. The booth will showcase a collection of varieties that are new for 2023-2024 and many previous favorites. Some of the individual debuts to display at Cultivate include the following:

A new addition to Terra Nova’s VINTAGE™ series, Bergenia ‘Bouquet’, is highlighted by its clumping growth habit and clusters of large, lavender-pink flowers, displaying perfectly in gardens and containers.

Geum TEMPO™ ‘Coral’ brings continued excitement to the popular TEMPO™ series. The new geum features many bright, coral-red flowers with a compact habit and a variety of special uses, including being deer resistant and an excellent pollinator attractor.

Heuchera ‘Changeling’ lives up to its namesake with its unique characteristic of weekly color transitions that paint an ever-changing natural landscape for blender, contrast or mixed containers.

Two new heucheras launching at Cultivate are FOREVER® ‘Midnight’ and ‘Peach Smoothie’. ‘Midnight’, the newest addition to Terra Nova’s FOREVER® Collection, presents ruffled, purple-black leaves with crisp edges. ‘Peach Smoothie’ displays large, bold leaves with cherry, coral and orange undertones.

Penstemon NOVA® ‘Twilight’ and Penstemon NOVA® ‘Pearl’, part of the Terra Nova’s Penstemon NOVA® Series, will also be introduced at the show. These new varieties were bred by Terra Nova breeders for added height compared to previous cultivars, bringing a fabulous new look to penstemon.

‘Parade of Parrots’, another new penstemon debuting at Cultivate, stands out with its enormous floral display of claret-colored flowers supported by strong, upright stems.

Rudbeckia ‘Summer Sienna’ adds to the list of showstopping varieties with its bountiful production of mid-sized, tawny and sun-bronze flowers destined to be the staple of any well-drained, sunny garden.

Scabiosa NOVA® ‘Dew Drops’ was bred to exhibit an enhanced look and more prominent variegation compared to its predecessors. Its lovely, lavender flowers are produced in abundance May through September with the perfect proportion to its foliage and stems.

Also on display for the first time will be Sedum NOVA® ‘Cherry Fizz’. The new introduction is a trailblazer for big, beefy perennials with its incredible floral display of cherry pink flower heads.

Terra Nova’s never-before-seen varieties, among other returning favorites, are explorable via the company’s 2023-2024 “mini” plant catalog, which was collaboratively conceptualized by Terra Nova’s marketing team as an updated supplement to the company’s larger digital catalog from last year’s Cultivate show.

Terra Nova staff members designed the supplement to enhance viewers’ plant selection experience with a streamlined approach to perusing the new plant and programs guide for easy browsing, buying and learning purposes.

An incredible assortment of new plants and timeless classics with stunning, corresponding imagery is featured throughout the catalog supplement, along with worthwhile information regarding Terra Nova’s exclusive special programs, resources and purchasing options that provide customers with a tailored ordering experience.

The 2023-2024 catalog supplement is digitally available at no cost on Terra Nova Nurseries’ website. Print copies can be requested through Terra Nova’s sales representatives or brokers as well as by visiting Terra Nova’s booth display during Cultivate 2023. Staff members will also be available to answer questions about the new introductions and catalog supplement throughout the duration of the show, July 15-18, 2023. Trade professionals and media members can learn more at www.terranovanurseries.com