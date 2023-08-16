Cherry-Go-Round Hydrangea Wins Retailer’s Choice Award

Bloomin’ Easy’s new true-red rebloomer, Cherry-Go-Round® Reblooming Hydrangea won a coveted Retailer’s Choice Award at the Cultivate’23 trade show hosted July 16-18 in Columbus, Ohio by AmericanHort.

“We’re honored to have Cherry-Go-Round capture the attention of high-profile judges at Cultivate this year,” says brand founder, DeVonne Friesen. “Almost everyone who visited the Bloomin’ Easy booth at the show walked right up to Cherry-Go-Round and asked, ‘What’s that?’ Growers are excited about getting this amazing and unique plant into the hands of their customers because they know homeowners everywhere will want it too.”

Cherry-Go-Round® offers heavy reblooming, eye-catching cherry red flowers that present deeper shades as they mature. It’s a strong grower with sturdy stems, thick foliage, and hard flowers that stand up to wind and rain or shipping through the mail if ordered online. The natural compact form, maturing to 2-3ft tall and wide keeps maintenance to a minimum in part sun landscape applications.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Van Belle Nursery