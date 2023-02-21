Hickory Nut Gap Launches Vital Blend Ground Beef With Organ Meat to Satisfy Increasing Demand for Nutrition-Density With Convenience

ASHEVILLE, NC – Hickory Nut Gap, a family-owned farming operation known for its commitment to superior quality, regeneratively-raised meats, announces the launch of Vital Blend – a nutrient-dense custom blend of grassfed ground beef, liver and heart that offers over 20% more protein per serving (compared to their existing 80/20 blend) which can satisfy the special needs of Keto, Paleo and Carnivore diets.

The new blend is a unique and delicious way for families to enjoy the health benefits of liver and heart, which are packed with essential vitamins and minerals, including iron, vitamin A, vitamin C, and other nutrients. The addition of these nutrient-rich ingredients to their regeneratively raised 100% grassfed ground beef creates a flavor that is both rich and satisfying.

“We are always looking for innovative ways to bring healthy, sustainably-raised meats to our customers,” said Jamie Ager, fourth generation farmer and co-owner of Hickory Nut Gap. “Vital Blend offers a convenient and delicious way for families to incorporate more nutritious ingredients into their diet, while still enjoying the taste and texture of high-quality ground beef that Hickory Nut Gap is known for.”

While organ meats have been staging a comeback in recent years, many consumers are still unaware of the nutritional values of liver and heart and are unsure how to prepare them. The launch of Vital Blend from Hickory Nut Gap brings together the prosperities of organ meats with the convenience and great taste of their popular 80/20 ground beef 1lb. brick packs.

Vital Blend is available now in 1lb. frozen Cryovac packaging with a 12 month shelf life. Please contact sales@hickorynutgap.com to inquire or place an order.

About Hickory Nut Gap: Hickory Nut Gap is a leading producer of grassfed beef and pasture-raised pork based out of a family farm in Western North Carolina. They believe that the best-tasting, most nutritious meats come from healthy animals, raised on high-quality pasture. Since 1916, Hickory Nut Gap has been committed to using regenerative agriculture practices that enhance the health of the land, the animals, and the people who produce and consume their food. Hickory Nut Gap’s commitment to sustainability and animal welfare has earned them a reputation as one of the leading providers of sustainably-raised meats in the region.

For more information visit HickoryNutGap.com or contact Hickory Nut Gap at marketing@hickorynutgap.com.

Find @hickorynutgapmeats on Facebook and @hickorynutgap on Instagram and LinkedIn.