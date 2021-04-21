Every Day is Earth Day at Hickory Nut Gap

Asheville, NC – Each April, as springtime erupts across Hickory Nut Gap’s Appalachian and Carolina pastures, we are reminded that this 100-year-old farm treats every day as Earth Day. This year, Hickory Nut Gap is proud to announce new programs with partners who share our values and care for the environment.

Hickory Nut Gap’s “Flavor Raised™” approach starts with a focus on healthy land and builds an intentional partnership with nature to strengthen the entire farming ecosystem. The result is healthier soils, richer pastures, happier, more ethically raised animals, more successful farmers and rural economies, and a cleaner, more resilient environment. Hickory Nut Gap was built upon an understanding that we all thrive from the ground up. While “big agriculture” focuses on high-volume and low-prices at any cost — Hickory Nut Gap focuses on the land as the foundation of our brand and business.

Hickory Nut Gap is grateful to partner with other organizations that are also deeply rooted in environmental stewardship and who honor their regenerative farming practices.

The Savory Institute, an organization whose mission is to facilitate the large-scale regeneration of the world’s grasslands and the livelihoods of their inhabitants through holistic management, has been working with Hickory Nut Gap since 2020. Their collaboration will lead to Hickory Nut Gap’s Fairview, NC, farm becoming a Savory Hub by the end of 2021. Savory Hubs are holistic management training, learning and demonstration sites to help organizations or individuals create local solutions to land degradation. This is an incredible addition to the region, as there is not currently a Savory Hub within 384 miles.

Another partnership that supports Hickory Nut Gap’s regenerative agriculture mission is Earth Fare, a health and wellness supermarket located in 8 states throughout the Southeast US. In honor of Earth Day, Earth Fare is exclusively featuring Hickory Nut Gap 100% grassfed meat at their 20 newly opened locations.

Justin Betson, Earth Fare’s Director of Meat & Seafood, states, “When food is raised and produced naturally, the way Mother Nature intended it to be, the quality and flavor speaks for itself… Earth Fare’s mission aligns perfectly with that of Hickory Nut Gap, and we are beyond thrilled to continue to grow together, as we have for the last 15 years.”

The Earth Fare Day event showcasing Hickory Nut Gap mouthwatering 100% Grassfed Beef will run the whole week of April 19-25 and will feature:

Ribeye

NY Strip

Ground Beef 80/20 Blend

Chuck Roast

Skirt Steak

Flank Steak

Flat Iron Steak

Jamie Ager, Fourth Generation Farmer at Hickory Nut Gap, states, “We have been working with nature using regenerative farming practices that produce better tasting, healthier meats for over 20 years. It’s exciting to partner with Earth Fare on Earth Day to promote meat production that is healthy for the environment, healthy for livestock, and healthier for people all while strengthening rural economies and preserving local agriculture heritage!”

About Hickory Nut Gap:

Hickory Nut Gap harvests and markets crave-ably delicious grassfed and pasture raised meats that are unsurpassed in quality and nutrition. We are partners with the land – committed to renewing our soil and pastures, improving the health and happiness of our animals, strengthening rural farming communities and helping create a cleaner environment.

Hickory Nut Gap. Flavor Raised™

For more information visit our website or contact 828-628-1027 x305 / marketing@hickorynutgap.com. Find @hickorynutgapmeats on Facebook and @hickorynutgap on Instagram and LinkedIn.