FishWise Names Jenny Barker as Executive Director

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.– Jenny Barker has been named the new executive director of FishWise, a sustainable seafood consultancy focused on environmental impact and decent work. Barker has led the organization’s international work under the Seafood Alliance for Legality and Traceability (SALT) for the past five years.

“I am pleased to have the opportunity to lead the innovative work happening at FishWise. The organization is well-positioned to develop new partnerships with global organizations, industry, and governments to expand our reach,” said Barker, “I have always appreciated that FishWise takes a holistic approach to sustainability, and I believe we are in the right place as an organization to broaden our reach in service of a healthy ocean and the people who depend on it.”

Barker transitions to executive director of FishWise after an extensive, nation-wide search for candidates specializing in sustainability and human rights. Barker has over two decades of experience in both public and private sectors. Her experience includes 16 years managing international projects, with 10 of those doing fisheries work on three continents. As a leader, she grew the SALT network to more than 1800 people from 89 countries in five years. She has a Masters in Public Administration from George Washington University.

This leadership transition comes as FishWise celebrates 20 years of service in the seafood industry. The organization has grown from serving Northern California grocers to reaching over 4,500 grocery stores across the U.S. and governments and nonprofits in 89 countries.With a staff of 25, FishWise works at the intersection of two critical issues impacting the seafood industry; environmental sustainability and decent work. As part of a holistic approach to sustainability, FishWise advances social well-being, economic viability, and ecological sustainability throughout the seafood supply chain. FishWise takes a three-pronged approach through direct seafood supply chain engagement, governance reform, and collective engagement of diverse industry stakeholders.

