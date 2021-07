Crugnale Bakery has closed its Rumford and Providence locations.

The bakery, which first opened in 1917, was best known for its pizza strips.

On Monday, a message at the bakery’s Providence location on 11 Newark Avenue off of Atwells Avenue said it was “permanently closed” — and directed customers to fill bread orders through Duva Distributors in Worcester.

