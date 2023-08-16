Dutch Maid Bakery Sold for $27 million

Seth Daniel, Dorchester Reporter Bakery August 16, 2023

The Dutch Maid Bakery at the Alsen Mapes Industrial Park— tucked between the Fields Corner and Clam Point sections of Dorchester— changed hands for $26.78 million last month. A Chicago investment company sold it to a large industrial and commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) firm based in Dallas.

The sale went through in early July and included parcels at 40-42 Sturtevant St. and a smaller parcel on Mapes Street – which appears to be a parking lot. They are the addresses of the Dutch Maid Bakery – a commercial bakery that makes cakes and baked goods for supermarkets and stores across the region.

The sale came from a limited liability company named “Alsen Mapes LLC” that is controlled by members of Chicago’s Keystone Capital and its subsidiary Keystone Capital Bakery Holdings LLC. According to the city assessing records, Alsen Mapes LLC is the owner of record on the Dutch Maid property.

Wholesale Bakery Company and Its Staffing Agencies Cited Over $440,000 in Wage and Hour Violations

Commonwealth of Massachusetts Office of the Attorney General Bakery January 31, 2023

A Boston wholesale company providing baked goods to a variety of retail stores and supermarket chains, along with its President and Treasurer, and five temporary staffing agencies that provided workers to the company, have been issued 30 citations totaling more than $440,000 in restitution and penalties for failing to comply with a variety of state wage and hour laws, Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced. 