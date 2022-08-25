FlavorSum Boosts Clean Label Offerings with Addition of Meridian Flavors

KALAMAZOO, Mich.- FlavorSum, a North American flavor producer, has added Meridian Flavors, a U.S.-based flavor manufacturer specializing in natural, non-GMO, and organic flavors to the FlavorSum platform. The acquisition is part of FlavorSum’s strategy to expand resources that support the needs of small, mid-sized and emerging food & beverage companies. Meridian has an extensive portfolio of sweet and dairy flavors for bakery and snacks that enhances the existing FlavorSum portfolio and position as a solutions provider.

Meridian Flavors is the 5th company joining FlavorSum following the 2020 mergers of National Flavors, GSB & Associates and Bonnie & Don Flavours, and the 2021 addition of Whittle & Mutch. “Our commitment to providing solutions for our customers through organic growth, significant investments, and strategic acquisitions remains a top priority. With the onboarding of Meridian Flavors, we strengthen our ability to support our customers’ goals through talent, capabilities, and flavor offerings,” said Brian Briggs, FlavorSum CEO.

“We’re thrilled to be joining the FlavorSum platform,” said Richard Lane, President and Owner at Meridian. “We’ll have more flavor and applications capabilities to offer customers. And the resources such as insights expertise and regulatory support will improve our ability to meet our customers’ current needs and expand relationships with new solutions and offerings.”

Following the close, the Meridian Flavors customers will continue to receive flavor creation, production, and distribution services under the direction of the FlavorSum team through its facilities in North America. “FlavorSum and Meridian Flavors have alignment on core values and a commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience,” said Briggs. “We look forward to bringing our capabilities and portfolios together to help our current and future customers achieve their growth goals.”

About FlavorSum

FlavorSum helps growing North American food and beverage companies go to market quickly and cost-effectively. The company provides flavor solutions for delivering great-tasting products that inspire loyalty among today’s consumers. FlavorSum is a portfolio company owned by The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm.

About Meridian

Founded in 2009, Meridian partners with food and beverage developers to provide innovative flavor systems that pair nutrition and flavor for delicious results. Meridian recognizes the growing demand for natural ingredients and offers an array of natural flavor systems in new and exciting categories.

About The Riverside Company

The Riverside Company is a global private equity firm focused on investing in growing businesses valued at up to $400 million. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 870 investments. The firm’s international private equity and structured capital portfolios include more than 130 companies.