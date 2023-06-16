Flowers Foods Announces Retirement of EVP of Network Optimization

THOMASVILLE — Flowers Foods, Inc. announced that effective July 14, 2023, Robert L. Benton, Jr., executive vice president of network optimization, will retire from the company after 43 years of service.

“On behalf of the entire Flowers team, I wish to express my deep appreciation to Robert for his years of service,” said Ryals McMullian, chairman, chief executive officer, and president. “Robert is one of the most knowledgeable and capable engineers in the baking industry. In his career at Flowers, he oversaw the design and construction of 10 new bakeries, while redesigning and updating countless others to better serve our customers and adapt to changing consumer markets. Few people in the history of our company have made such a lasting, positive impact on our growth and prosperity. We wish him the very best in his retirement.”

