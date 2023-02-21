Flowers Foods Completes Acquisition of Papa Pita Bakery

THOMASVILLE, Ga — Flowers Foods, announced it has completed the acquisition of Papa Pita Bakery, a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality bagels, tortillas, breads, buns, English muffins, and flat breads. Papa Pita Bakery will operate as an independent subsidiary of Flowers.

“Papa Pita has been an important co-manufacturer of Flowers products for many years, and we expect the acquisition to drive further manufacturing and distribution synergies,” said Ryals McMullian, president and CEO, Flowers Foods. “We’re looking forward to welcoming the passionate Papa Pita team to Flowers.”