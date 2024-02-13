Furlani Foods – Warming Hearts for Over 40 Years

MISSISSAUGA, ON – Furlani Foods, Canada’s market leader in garlic bread products celebrates 40 Years of unmatched excellence in making good mood food that transforms everyday meals into extraordinary meal experiences.

For four decades, the Furlani brand has owned its seat at tables across North America, making fun, memorable connections between friends and families breaking bread. Garlic bread lovers identify with the brand because it is rooted in strong family values, which in turn foster a sense of happiness and togetherness at mealtime.

To mark the occasion, Furlani Foods will commemorate its anniversary year with an omni-channel campaign celebrating its heritage.

At the heart of the campaign is the company’s new 40th Anniversary banner. Emblazoned on all elements including POS, website, social, packaging, special events, and advertising, it pays homage to the brand’s longevity. Bold and playfully vibrant in colour, it supports the promise of good mood food. This banner accompanies the recently launched Furlani Family Faves logo appearing on all Furlani product packaging.

People recognize the value in spending more time together – connecting, eating and savouring their meals. Furlani branded products are the spark to these great moments of family connectivity by bringing comfort and joy to everyone. In Canada, Furlani is available in both the Bakery and Frozen aisles.

For more information about Furlani® products, please visit www.furlanifoods.com

About Furlani Foods Corporation:

For decades, Furlani Foods has combined a rich heritage of making great quality specialty garlic bread products, with an entrepreneurial spirit. The company is passionate and committed to transforming everyday meals into memorable experiences that everyone can enjoy together. It operates from three state-of the-art baking facilities located in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, as well as in Ontario, Canada. Furlani Foods manufactures and distributes signature branded and private label products to North America’s leading retailers and food service operators.