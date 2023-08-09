Get Ready to Fall in Love All Over Again: Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins are Back

Entenmann’s Little Bites® Snacks Bakery August 9, 2023

HORSHAM, Pa. — The wait is finally over for all pumpkin enthusiasts! Just in time for the Fall season kick-off, Little Bites® Snacks is bringing back an iconic seasonal favorite: Little Bites® Pumpkin Muffins! As the leaves start changing colors and the air becomes crisp, get ready to indulge in the warm, cozy flavors that will make your taste buds dance with delight, available nationwide now through October 2023.

Baked with the mouth-watering deliciousness of real pumpkin and cinnamon, these moist and fluffy bite-sized Little Bites® Pumpkin Muffins are available in perfectly portioned pouches, making them ideal for school lunchboxes, snacking at home with family or on-the-go with friends! In addition to their delicious flavor, Little Bites® Pumpkin Muffins contain no high fructose corn syrup and 0g of trans fat, making them a top choice for kids and parents alike.

“Little Bites Pumpkin Muffins have become an autumn staple for those looking to savor the cozy flavors of the season, which is why we’re thrilled to bring back this fan-favorite product for yet another year,” said Moira Flood, Marketing Director for Little Bites® Snacks. “We’re proud to continue providing families with snacks that help them create little moments that feel really big each season, and we’re looking forward to seeing all the ways our muffins are enjoyed this Fall!”

Limited Edition Little Bites® Pumpkin Muffins are the latest addition to the brand’s line of easy, pre-portioned pouches filled with delicious baked snacks. At 200 calories per pouch and with no high fructose corn syrup and 0g trans-fat, Little Bites® Pumpkin Muffins are the perfect snacking solution for today’s busy families.

For more information about Entenmann’s and our Little Bites products, visit www.entenmanns.com.

Little Bites® Pumpkin Muffins are now available at most retailers nationwide through October. Grab a box or two, and let the Fall snacking adventures begin! To find a store near you, click here, and for more information and entertainment, be sure to visit Little Bites on Facebook and Instagram.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann’s®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs. Baird’s®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas’®. BBU is owned by Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world’s largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

Related Articles

Bakery

Sara Lee Bread Bakes Up a Mission of Love in 2023, Committing $1 Million to U.S. Hunger

Bimbo Bakeries USA Bakery April 11, 2023

Established more than 70 years ago, the Sara Lee® brand was built on an act of love as founder Charles Lubin proudly named his line of baked goods after his beloved daughter, Sara Lee, as a dedication to the love and quality he would give every product that bore her name. Today, Sara Lee Bread is continuing that unwavering commitment by debuting a new, dynamic marketing campaign fueled by their renewed brand purpose to feed the soul of the American family with daily acts of love.

Bakery

Ball Park Buns’ Ball Parks of Dreams Initiative is Back for a Second Home Run

Ball Park Buns Bakery April 6, 2022

As part of its multi-year partnership with Little League® Baseball and Softball, Ball Park® Buns announced the return of its Ball Parks of Dreams initiative where this year’s efforts will kick off with three field renovations benefiting Little League teams located in Detroit, Phoenix and Tampa, Fla. Ball Parks of Dreams is part of Ball Park Buns’ continued commitment to help serve Little League Baseball and Softball teams across the country as the Official Hot Dog and Hamburger Bun of the Little League World Series.

Bakery

“Nature’s Harvest California Cravings Sweepstakes” Celebrates the Rich and Diverse Culinary Landscape of the Golden State

Bimbo Bakeries USA Bakery May 2, 2023

Nature’s Harvest®, which is proud to be locally made and sold exclusively in California, will celebrate its Golden State roots and fans with the “Nature’s Harvest® California Cravings Sweepstakes” benefitting a local food bank. Beginning April 24, participants have the opportunity to submit their most-loved recipes showcasing California’s unique culture, landscapes, and world-renowned produce on one of Nature’s Harvest’s® recently relaunched bread products.