Oscar Mayer’s New Stuffed Dogs Bring Bold Flavors and Crave-Worthy Cheese to Grocery Store Shelves

The brand reimagines its beloved wieners with Stuffed Dogs line featuring restaurant-inspired flavors

CHICAGO & PITTSBURGH — Oscar Mayer®, the brand dedicated to uniting millions around a love of meat, introduces its new Stuffed Dogs line to grocery retailers nationwide. Now more than ever, fans are hungry for bold and unique flavors1 and Oscar Mayer Stuffed Dogs deliver on just that, providing the delicious, high-quality wieners fans look for alongside the differentiated flavors and cheese they crave.

Featuring three mouthwatering flavors – Cheese, Jalapeño Cheddar and Chili Cheese – Oscar Mayer Stuffed Dogs take inspiration from fans’ favorite restaurant offerings. In fact, millions of consumers requested extra spice for their food last year alone2, inspiring key ingredients for the new recipes including real jalapeño peppers and chilies – quite literally putting the hot in hot dogs. Whether enjoyed in a bun or on its own, Oscar Mayer Stuffed Dogs provide fans with new, tasty ways to enjoy their favorite grilling essential.

“Our ambition is to spark smiles and be the indisputable leader in taste, which is why we reimagined the iconic Oscar Mayer wiener to meet the evolving preferences of our consumers,” said Molly White, Vice President of Marketing for Oscar Mayer. “Whether seeking a spicy twist or pop of creamy cheese, we strive to feed fans’ appetite for category offerings that are currently only available from quick service restaurants.”

As the Cheese Dog category currently outpaces the Hot Dog category in dollar growth3, Oscar Mayer saw this as a ripe opportunity to expand its hot dog offerings beyond its iconic wieners. Oscar Mayer is the first brand to bring two new hot dog flavors, Jalapeño Cheddar and Chili Cheese, to retail—delivering on fan demand for flavor and indulgence.

Stuffed Dogs are now rolling out to major grocery retailers nationwide in eight-packs for $4.99. To learn more about Oscar Mayer Stuffed Dogs, follow @OscarMayer on Instagram or visit www.OscarMayer.com.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2023 net sales of approximately $27 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of eight consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn.

1 Kerry A World of Future Tastes Report, January 2024

2 GrubHub 2023 Trend Report, December 2023

3 IRI last 5 Years of Consumption Data from 2018 to 2022