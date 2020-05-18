Hot Dog! Oscar Mayer and Ryan Newman are Back at the Track

DARLINGTON, S.C. & PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO–Fasten your meatbelts, NASCAR fans! Not only is NASCAR returning, but the iconic duo, Oscar Mayer and driver Ryan Newman, are back on the track at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, May 17.

For the first time this season, Newman will power the No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang in a cookout-inspired paint scheme welcoming the sport and the meat brand back to NASCAR after a two-month pause, also marking Newman’s return to the track for the first time since February.

“Not only are we thrilled about the return of NASCAR, but to see Ryan back on the track will be something really special,” said Matt Riezman, Associate Director for Oscar Mayer. “The NASCAR community is a better place when Ryan Newman is racing, and we couldn’t be prouder that he’s doing so this weekend at Darlington in the No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang.”

The Oscar Mayer Front Yard Cookout initiative inspired the No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang paint scheme for Darlington. To celebrate the return of NASCAR and Ryan Newman, the brand is encouraging fans to recreate their own at-home infield experience by firing up the grill and connecting with fellow race fans and neighbors on their front lawn from a safe distance.

Snap a pic of your pre-race cookout and share with us for a good cause! Each usage of #FrontYardCookout on Twitter donates one additional meal to Feeding America on top of the brand’s 1 million meal commitment. Oscar Mayer’s Front Yard Cookout runs through May 31, 2020.

“I always look forward to racing at Darlington, and this weekend will be even more special as we celebrate NASCAR’s return to the track,” said Ryan Newman, driver of the No. 6 Oscar Mayer Ford Mustang. “The team and I are excited to get behind the wheel with Oscar Mayer while fans cheer us on around the country.”

After a strong 2019 season, Oscar Mayer announced plans to keep celebrating its love of meat with NASCAR fans by serving as the primary sponsor on the No. 6 Ford for multiple races during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY

For 150 years, we have produced some of the world’s most beloved products at The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC). Our Vision is To Be the Best Food Company, Growing a Better World. We are one of the largest global food and beverage companies, with 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion. Our portfolio is a diverse mix of iconic and emerging brands. As the guardians of these brands and the creators of innovative new products, we are dedicated to the sustainable health of our people and our planet. To learn more, visit https://www.kraftheinzcompany.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is the winningest team in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR XFINITY Series competition. Moving into its 30th season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, pioneering motorsport’s first team-focused TV show and producing multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by Jack Roush, the winningest team owner in NASCAR history and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, circle on Google+, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.

