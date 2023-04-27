Introducing Mightylicious Cookies —Artisanal, Allergen-Friendly Treats that Never Sacrifice Taste or Texture

[Woodbridge, NJ] – Think gluten-free means flavor-free? Think again. There’s a new cookie in town, and it’s taking the snack world by storm.

Say hello to Mightylicious, the hand-crafted cookie that truly has it all: amazing flavor, perfect texture, clean ingredients—everything you want in a cookie except the gluten.

What sets these decadent cookies apart from the rest is their surprising deliciousness. Everyone is singing the praises of Mightylicious, not just people with celiac disease and health-conscious snackers, but anyone who simply can’t resist a good cookie.

Behind every Mightylicious cookie is the belief that allergen-friendly treats shouldn’t sacrifice taste or texture. These soft-baked delights are 100% free of gluten, wheat, rye, barley, and RBST. The entire line is made from all-natural, non-GMO ingredients.

“Our hand-crafted cookies are designed to indulge and satisfy,” says Mightylicious founder and owner Carolyn Haeler.

The Mightylicious story

A cookie lover who was diagnosed with celiac disease in 2012, Carolyn spent years seeking out gluten-free cookie brands. One busy holiday season, she was disappointed yet again when a gluten-free cookie crumbled entirely after one bite.

“That’s when I realized there had to be a better way,” says Carolyn, a married mom, member of the LGBTQ community, and one smart cookie herself. “I was determined to create a cookie that was gluten-free, healthy, and above all, irresistibly delicious.”

The Mightylicious line features 7 varieties, including 2 vegan options: Brown Butter Chocolate Chip, Brown Butter Shortbread, Oatmeal Raisin, Double Dutch Chocolate Chip, Grandma Arline’s Oatmeal Coconut, Salted Peanut Butter, and Vegan Chocolate Chip. (7.4 oz bag, MSRP: $7.99)

Find Mightylicious online and in retail outlets including Walmart (231 outlets nationwide), Whole Foods, Costco, King’s, Price Chopper, and more.