JSI Store Fixtures Launches New Line of Environmentally Friendly Refrigerated Displays

CINCINNATI–JSI Store Fixtures, an LSI Industries Inc. company (Nasdaq: LYTS), shipped its first order of refrigerated retail displays featuring environmentally friendly R290 refrigerant this month. JSI’s standalone refrigeration systems are a mainstay in the U.S. grocery market. The new R290 is a propane-based system that provides customers with an alternative product that is a non-toxic, zero ozone-depleting refrigerant with a Global Warming Potential (GWP) of 3, compared to common HFC Refrigerant having a GWP rating greater than 1,400.

“This solution supports our initiatives to continually develop environmentally sustainable practices at JSI and LSI and advance the sustainability and efficiency goals of our customers. In addition to being environmentally friendly, R290 models will bring a variety of benefits including reduced energy consumption and reduced system complexity”Post this

“Interest in this product is very high and we anticipate continued adoption of this solution as customers witness the effectiveness of R290 in their store environments,” said James A. Clark, LSI Industries President and Chief Executive Officer.

The introduction of the R290 refrigerant solution is a natural extension of JSI’s commitment to introducing sustainable, energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly solutions into JSI’s refrigerated display products.

“This solution supports our initiatives to continually develop environmentally sustainable practices at JSI and LSI and advance the sustainability and efficiency goals of our customers. In addition to being environmentally friendly, R290 models will bring a variety of benefits including reduced energy consumption and reduced system complexity,” said Clark.

The Environmental Protection Agency approved R290 as an ‘acceptable substitute’ for retail food refrigeration under the Significant New Alternative Policy (SNAP) program. JSI was well positioned to implement this new method in its store fixtures and to provide customers with an exciting, innovative, and environmentally sound solution to improve the environment.

JSI is committed to transitioning away from CFCs, HCFCs and HFCs to more environmentally friendly natural refrigerants such as R290 propane. JSI established a new manufacturing site for research and development of next generation, environmentally friendly products to continue innovating industry-leading solutions.

Adding this solution to its product line continues JSI’s fast pace of introducing more than 20 new products to the market for each of the last five years.

About JSI Store Fixtures

A U.S. based manufacturer, JSI Store Fixtures is an industry-leading producer of innovative in-store displays for the grocery, convenience and food retailer markets. JSI started in 1991 in Milo, Maine and continued to grow until it was acquired by LSI Industries in 2021. JSI uses its four facilities across the U.S. and Canada to engineer, optimize and manufacture its energy efficient and environmentally friendly fixtures.

About LSI Industries

Headquartered in Cincinnati, LSI Industries (Nasdaq: LYTS) specializes in the creation of advanced lighting, graphics, and display solutions. The company’s American-made products, which include indoor and outdoor lighting, print graphics, digital graphics, refrigerated and custom displays, aim to help businesses stand out in a competitive market. With a workforce of nearly 1,500 employees and 11 facilities throughout North America, LSI provides top-quality solutions to its clients. Additional information about LSI is available at www.lsicorp.com.