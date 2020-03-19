Swiss Baking Company Aryzta Closes Austin Bakery, Cuts 95 Jobs

Swiss baking company Aryzta is shutting down its Austin bakery and laying off 95 people, according to documents filed with the state.

The job cuts affect the company’s entire Austin workforce at 6301 E. Stassney Lane, according to a WARN letter sent to the Texas Workforce Commission.

A WARN letter, which stands for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, is a federally mandated notice employers must provide to state governments in the event of major layoffs.

