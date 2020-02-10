Wholesale Baker Collin Street Bakery Promotes Holubec to Chief Operating Officer

Collin Street Bakery recently promoted Mark Holubec to Chief Operating Officer at its corporate office. He will have the primary responsibility of overseeing the overall opperations for its mail order, retail, and wholesale businesses.

Holubec has been managing the company for several years now in his position as Executive Vice President. Holubec first served as a consultant for Collin Street Bakery beginning in January of 2015, helping with technology, marketing, and logistics.

“Mark has been a key player in our efforts to grow the company business into new sectors like wholesale, while further developing our retail stores and mail order sales,” said Bob McNutt, President and CEO of Collin Street Bakery. “He’s had valuable input into both strategy and tactics in accomplishing these goals.”

