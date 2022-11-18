Winnipeg’s Iconic KUB Bakery Closes its Doors Amid Rising Costs, Falling Demand

Jenn Allen, Nathan Liewicki · CBC News Bakery November 18, 2022

A steady stream of customers stopped by KUB Bakery on Wednesday trying to get one last loaf of the beloved Winnipeg rye bread, but the bakery is closed and the racks are empty after almost 100 years in business.

The West End bakery, which was founded in Winnipeg’s North End in 1923, posted a note on the front door of its current shop on Erin Street Tuesday announcing its abrupt closure.

Bread from KUB (short for Kucher’s Ukrainian Bakery, named for one of its founders) has been on Joanne Moreira’s family table for almost seven decades. She was one of the many customers hoping to get one last loaf on Wednesday.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CBC News

