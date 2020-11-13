World-Renowned O&H Danish Bakery Delivers Hygge Tradition Nationwide Amid Pandemic

RACINE, Wis. — Award-winning O&H Danish Bakery, a 70-year-old family business based in Wisconsin and coveted worldwide, today reveals its limited-edition holiday-inspired Kringle is available in-store and online for coast-to-coast delivery.

This year’s sought after holiday flavors include Thanksgiving Stuffed Kringle, combining everyone’s favorite flavors of cranberry and pecan pie filling topped with classic icing; A Very Danish Christmas Kringle, inspired by a traditional Denmark dessert, Risalamande, with almond filling and cherries; and the classic Pecan Kringle, one of the bakery’s best sellers nationwide.

During this unusual holiday season, O&H Danish Bakery is putting an added emphasis on its Danish culture, calling on Hygge (pronounced “hoo-ga”), the Danish word for creating a cozy atmosphere and finding comfort and contentment— a feeling O&H hopes to help bring to families across the country.

“Family is at the core of everything we do at O&H and for over 70 years we have maintained valuable traditions that our family cherishes,” says Eric Olesen, third generation co-owner of O&H Danish Bakery. “This has been such a challenging year for everyone, but even though this holiday season looks a little different, we aim to be a bright spot for our customers by sending a little slice of happiness right to their door. We feel privileged that our holiday Kringle is a part of so many family’s celebrations and traditions.”

O&H is entering its busiest time of year — baking as many as 7,000 Kringle daily. Due to the increased demand, the bakery encourages pre-order and scheduled delivery dates. To order, go to www.ohdanishbakery.com.

About O&H Danish Bakery

O&H Danish Bakery was started by Christian Olesen, who emigrated from Denmark in 1924 and created the bakery 25 years later. The bakery is now run by the third and fourth generation of the Olesen family. O&H Danish Bakery has five locations located in Racine, Sturtevant and Oak Creek, Wisconsin. The award-winning bakery, that was recently featured in the New York Times 2019 Holiday Gift Guide, showcased on Food Network’s “The Best Of” program and had its Kringle named Best Bakery Item in Trader Joe’s annual Customer Choice Awards, also delivers right to your doorstep all across the country. View the website here and follow O&H Danish Bakery on Facebook and Instagram.