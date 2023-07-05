2023 New York Local Dairy Promotion Grants Available

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East is now accepting applications for 2023 local promotion grants in New York State. Application deadline is July 31.

The local dairy promotion grant program supports activities that improve public perception of dairy farming and/or increase consumption of local dairy products in New York State. A competitive grant program, up to $250 may be requested. Grants are available for projects that will be completed by December 31, 2023.

Application deadline is July 31, and winners will be notified by August 10. Checks will be distributed to winners by September 1.

One grant will be given per farm business or organization per year. Recipients are required to provide a brief written summary of the project or event, including photos, by January 5, 2024.

ADA North East has established guidelines for funding in addition to the requirements of the dairy promotion and research order issued by USDA.

Priority will be given to consumer-focused events and programs directed toward youth (ages 5-24 years) or millennial consumers (ages 25-40 years), as most ADA North East programs target these audiences to build trust and sales in dairy. Overall, events should help connect farmers with consumers in their local communities and enhance knowledge of the dairy industry and/or the health and nutrition benefits of dairy products.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, and must be a dairy farmer, dairy promotion committee member, or dairy ambassador living in New York State.

For more application guidelines and to access the online application, visit AmericanDairy.com and click on “Scholarships & Grants” under “Dairy Farms.”

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing nearly 9,000 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com, or call 315.472.9143.