44th Annual First Lady’s Commemorative Egg Officially Presented to Dr. Jill Biden at the White House By the American Egg Board

CHICAGO — The American Egg Board (AEB) officially presented the 44th annual First Lady’s Commemorative Egg to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House on Monday, April 5, 2021. The presentation of the 2021 First Lady’s Commemorative Egg also included a historic pledge by America’s egg farmers to donate more than 90 million eggs this year to food banks across the country. The record-breaking commitment was shared in conjunction with the symbolic Easter tradition, for Dr. Jill Biden on behalf of America’s egg farmers.

Attended by AEB President & CEO Emily Metz, the 2021 presentation of the First Lady’s Commemorative Egg continues a 44-year-old tradition celebrating the passions and initiatives of America’s first ladies. Designed by master egg artist Russ Hagen, the 2021 First Lady’s Commemorative Egg features an image of the White House with intricately designed cherry blossoms that reflect an essence of hope and renewal inherent to spring and the nation’s spirit.

“On behalf of America’s egg farmers, it was an honor to present the 2021 First Lady’s Commemorative Egg to Dr. Jill Biden at the White House,” said Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board. “The theme of hope, renewal and American optimism reflected in the cherry blossoms on this year’s First Lady’s Commemorative Egg are especially fitting, and we look forward to working with Dr. Biden on the theme for next year’s egg further recognizing her initiatives and passions.”

For photos and history about the First Lady’s Commemorative Egg, please visit: IncredibleEgg.org/commemorative-egg. To join America’s egg farmers in fighting food insecurity, find your local food bank and ways to help at IncredibleEgg.org/GoodEggs.

“Eggs are in demand all year round at our nation’s food banks — and America’s egg farmers are committed to ensuring everyone can enjoy eggs’ versatility and nutrition,” said Metz. “Eggs provide a complete source of high-quality protein and other important nutrients that growing children and people of all ages need. We encourage Americans to help spread hope this spring by supporting their community and contacting their local food pantry to determine how they, too, can join the fight against hunger.”

Today, more than 45 million Americans, including 15 million children, may experience food insecurity, according to Feeding America’s The Impact of the Coronavirus on Food Insecurity in 2020 & 2021 Brief. U.S. egg farmers have long supported families in need through egg and egg product donations, and their dedication only continues to grow.

AMERICAN EGG FARMERS’ 2021 PLEDGE TO ADDRESS HUNGER

U.S. egg farmers have long supported families in need through egg and egg product donations. Now, with the mission to nourish America’s families more urgent than ever, we are proud to continue to provide for our communities in need.

We pledge…

To work collaboratively to address hunger in America.

To support American families facing food insecurity by encouraging equitable access to sustainable nutrition.

To donate more than 90 million eggs directly from our farms to food banks in need in the wake of COVID-19 — doubling our donation of 46 million eggs in 2020.

To provide wholesome, nutritious eggs with powerful nutrients to Americans everywhere, every day.

To offer insight and science-based resources about healthful eating, nutrition, and dietary guidance about eggs.

P.S. It’s National Egg Salad Week!

To make the most of hard-boiled eggs coming out of the holiday weekend, the American Egg Board is celebrating National Egg Salad Week. To kick off the week, influencer Jocelyn Delk Adams (@grandbabycakes on Instagram) will showcase her Creole Shrimp Egg Salad with Bacon and Avocado.

Delk Adams was declared winner of AEB’s recent The Incredible Egg Challenge, a three-week competition that featured the best in baking, cooking, crafting, entertaining and design at Easter — all with eggs. As part of Delk Adams’ winning prize, America’s egg farmers made a $5,000 donation to No Kid Hungry on her behalf.

