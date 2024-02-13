Dunkin’ Launches New Limited-Edition Brownie Batter Creamer, Adding Spoon-Licking Batter Bliss to Your Cup of Coffee

BOSTON– Bring on the spoon-licking brownie batter bliss! When it comes to decadent, chocolatey flavor, Dunkin’ knows that too much is never enough. After successfully launching the Brownie Batter Signature Latte in Dunkin’ restaurants in February 2023, and following the popularity of the Brownie Batter Donut, NEW limited-edition Dunkin’ Brownie Batter Creamer allows consumers to mix up a batch of delightful brownie batter flavor in their coffee cup.

Dunkin’ Brownie Batter Creamer is the newest seasonal flavor in the brand’s portfolio of at-home coffee creamers, bringing nostalgic sweetness to your coffee experience. Made with real cream and real sugar, the rich, fudgy Dunkin’ Brownie Batter Creamer is truly a chocolate-lover’s dream.

“As a leader in the coffee creamer category, Danone North America continues to introduce innovative creamer flavors that elevate consumers’ coffee routines,” said Kallie Goodwin, Vice President of Marketing, Coffee Creamers for Danone North America.

“The Brownie Batter Signature Latte was a hit in Dunkin’ restaurants last year, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring this delicious offering to the at-home coffee experience,” said Brian Gilbert, Vice President, Retail Business Development for Dunkin’. “While it’s a limited-time offering, there’s plenty of Dunkin’ Brownie Batter Creamer to go around – so don’t worry, there’s no need to fight for the last lick of brownie batter like we’ve all done when baking with family and friends.”

Dunkin’ and Danone are continuously delivering flavors that add a tasty boost into your morning brew at home. Looking to run on your favorite Dunkin’ flavors year-round? Fans can enjoy Dunkin’ Salted Caramel Creamer, extra creamy & extra sweet Dunkin’ Extra Extra Creamer and Dunkin’ French Vanilla Creamer, available at retailers nationwide.

About Dunkin’

Dunkin’, founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 13,200 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit DunkinDonuts.com and InspireBrands.com.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America’s mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/. For more information on Danone North America’s B Corp™ status, visit: https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-b-corp/company/danone-north-america.