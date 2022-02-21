Grassland Dairy Acquires Medlee Foods

GREENWOOD, WI – Grassland Dairy Products, Inc. announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Medlee Foods, LLC. As part of the transaction, Grassland Specialty Brands, LLC (GSB) has been formed to continue the sales and marketing of Medlee products along with Grassland branded butter. Albert Valdes will assume the role of President and CEO of the reporting unit and report to Leon Gregorich, CEO of Grassland Dairy.

“I am happy to welcome the Medlee team to Grassland,” said Leon Gregorich, CEO of Grassland. “With the creation of GSB, the brand and team will bring a dedicated focus to the Company’s strategic initiative started two years ago.” Trevor Wuethrich, President and fourth generation family member added, “I am excited to see the product innovation, go to market strategies and marketing efforts from GSB for the advancement of the brands.”

“We are excited to have found in Grassland a partner that valued our vision and provide resources and support to further the growth of the brand,” said Albert Valdes, President & CEO of Medlee Foods.

About Grassland Dairy Products

Grassland Dairy Products, Inc., is a leading manufacturer of dairy products and the largest privately owned butter producer in North America. Since 1904, five generations of the Wuethrich Family have worked with hundreds of Wisconsin dairy farmers to produce the highest quality dairy ingredients serving the private label and foodservice sector. Grassland is committed to sustainability and has been recognized by winning the Energy Efficiency Award from Wisconsin’s Focus on Energy Program. The Company produces three times more butter than it did 15 years ago using less energy, land, water, fewer emissions and converting waste into biofuel, providing 100% of the electricity needed to power the plant.

About Medlee Foods

Medlee Foods was founded in 2017 by Albert Valdes and a team that shared a passion for cooking and a desire to bring restaurant quality meals to the home kitchen. Medlee produces a wide range of savory and sweet seasoned butters available nationally. In 2018, Medlee won a Gold Sofi Award, the Specialty Food Industry’s most prestigious distinction. With a focus on being good stewards of the planet while making quality butter, Medlee markets a Farmhouse Butter made with 100% upcycled whey cream to make a tastier butter. The website www.medleefoods.com features recipes for gourmet meals made easy using seasoned butter.