Great American Milk Drive Secures Nearly $ 382,000 to Provide Milk to Families in Need

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – During National Dairy Month in June, American Dairy Association North East joined the Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP) and Feeding America to support the Great American Milk Drive that raised $381,926 to get about 96,000 gallons of milk to local families.

“Families need milk all year long, not just during a pandemic, and programs like the Great American Milk Drive help make that happen,” said ADA North East CEO Rick Naczi. “By combining efforts with national organizations and local retailers, we can keep those dollars here to help in our local communities.”

The milk drive secured funds from consumer donations at Safeway stores in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware during June. Last year, Safeway donations totaled $193,000, which is approximately 48,350 gallons of milk.

Dairy farmer Walter Rutledge of Jarrettsville, Md., participated in a video to promote the campaign in Safeway stores, helping shoppers make the connection between the product on the shelves and the farmer who produces it.

“Local dairy farmers like me are committed to working every day to provide our communities with a nutritious and wholesome product,” Rutledge said. “During this challenging time, we are working harder than ever to ensure that your local dairy aisle and food pantry is stocked with fresh, local milk.”

Since 2014, the Great American Milk Drive has delivered more than 2 million gallons – or more than 33 million servings – of milk to children and families in need through member food banks and pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and feeding programs.

