LALA Launches LALA Gold High-Protein Yogurts

DALLAS–LALA® is revolutionizing the yogurt aisle with the launch of LALA Gold, a new high-protein yogurt for those seeking a powerful and delicious way to fuel their day. Available in stores now, LALA Gold offers a premium nutritional profile with both drinkable and spoonable options: each 10 oz drinkable serving contains 25 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber and no added sugar, while the 5.3 oz spoonable cups feature 20 grams of protein, active probiotics and no added sugar—ensuring a wholesome and satisfying snack choice for any preference.

“LALA Gold represents our dedication to delivering meaningful, nutritious options that meet the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers,” said Heather Foitek, VP of Marketing and Sales, LALA U.S. “We have thoughtfully crafted this product to offer a powerful blend of protein and nutrients, setting a new standard for high-quality dairy nutrition.”

Crafted for those who want more from their yogurt, LALA Gold comes in five flavors: Raspberry Key Lime, Blueberry, Cookies & Cream, Vanilla and Strawberry. Each variety provides a guilt-free indulgence packed with essential nutrients to support an active and balanced lifestyle.

Key Features of LALA Gold Yogurt:

Protein 25g drinkable, 20g spoonable

Dietary Fiber: 6g drinkable, 1g spoonable

LALA Gold offers significant benefits for retailers with its strong appeal to health-driven shoppers, and a growing market segment in grocery and convenience stores.

For more information on LALA Gold yogurts, visit www.lalafoods.com/products/lala-gold-yogurts.

About LALA, U.S. INC.

Based in Dallas, LALA U.S., Inc. produces and distributes a wide variety of dairy-based products throughout the United States. Nationally distributed products include LALA®-branded yogurt smoothies, yogurts, crema Mexicana, and milk. Milk and other dairy-based products are also sold under well-known brands including Promised Land®, and Skim Plus®. LALA U.S., Inc. is a subsidiary of Grupo LALA, a leading international foods company, with significant operations in Mexico, Brazil, and the United States.