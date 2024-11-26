LALA Launches LALA Gold High-Protein Yogurts

LALA Dairy November 26, 2024

DALLAS–LALA® is revolutionizing the yogurt aisle with the launch of LALA Gold, a new high-protein yogurt for those seeking a powerful and delicious way to fuel their day. Available in stores now, LALA Gold offers a premium nutritional profile with both drinkable and spoonable options: each 10 oz drinkable serving contains 25 grams of protein, 6 grams of fiber and no added sugar, while the 5.3 oz spoonable cups feature 20 grams of protein, active probiotics and no added sugar—ensuring a wholesome and satisfying snack choice for any preference.

“LALA Gold represents our dedication to delivering meaningful, nutritious options that meet the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers,” said Heather Foitek, VP of Marketing and Sales, LALA U.S. “We have thoughtfully crafted this product to offer a powerful blend of protein and nutrients, setting a new standard for high-quality dairy nutrition.”

Crafted for those who want more from their yogurt, LALA Gold comes in five flavors: Raspberry Key Lime, Blueberry, Cookies & Cream, Vanilla and Strawberry. Each variety provides a guilt-free indulgence packed with essential nutrients to support an active and balanced lifestyle.

Key Features of LALA Gold Yogurt:

  • Protein 25g drinkable, 20g spoonable
  • Dietary Fiber: 6g drinkable, 1g spoonable

LALA Gold offers significant benefits for retailers with its strong appeal to health-driven shoppers, and a growing market segment in grocery and convenience stores.

For more information on LALA Gold yogurts, visit www.lalafoods.com/products/lala-gold-yogurts.

About LALA, U.S. INC.
Based in Dallas, LALA U.S., Inc. produces and distributes a wide variety of dairy-based products throughout the United States. Nationally distributed products include LALA®-branded yogurt smoothies, yogurts, crema Mexicana, and milk. Milk and other dairy-based products are also sold under well-known brands including Promised Land®, and Skim Plus®. LALA U.S., Inc. is a subsidiary of Grupo LALA, a leading international foods company, with significant operations in Mexico, Brazil, and the United States.

Related Articles

Dairy

IDFA Applauds FDA Decision to Approve First-Ever Qualified Health Claim for Yogurt, Linking Yogurt to a Reduced Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

International Dairy Foods Association Dairy March 5, 2024

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) is pleased with the decision published today by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve the first-ever qualified health claim for yogurt, recognizing a potential link between its regular consumption and a reduced risk of type-2 diabetes. The FDA’s decision came in response to a petition submitted by Danone North America. The new claim is available for all yogurt makers.