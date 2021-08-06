Raymundo’s Launches Hand-Crafted Small Batch Desserts

BEDFORD PARK, Ill. — Raymundo’s Food Group, a leading ethnic food producer, announced today that Raymundo’s, the creator of America’s #1 selling flan is expanding its products line of authentic Hispanic desserts to include Small Batch Flan and Rice Pudding.

A leader in refrigerated desserts, Raymundo’s Small Batch is a new hand-crafted line of ethnically inspired desserts that use real milk, eggs, and sugar to create traditional tasting products. New launches include Premium Caramel Flan (4oz singles and 4-pack) and Cinnamon Rice Pudding (4oz singles and 4-pack).

The combination of real ingredients and attention to detail allows Raymundo’s to deliver a premium taste and authentic texture. Carefully made in small batch kettles, the authentic desserts remind consumers how much they love their abuela’s food.

“We believe that desserts and snacks are the most special part of your day,” said Tom Lazzari, Marketing Director of Raymundo’s Food Group. “Raymundo’s created this hand-crafted line of traditional desserts because we know that after one bite, you’ll be transported back to the flavors you know and love from your childhood.”

Raymundo’s Small Batch line will be available at big box and ethnic grocery stores across the country this fall, adding new stores throughout the year. Competitively priced, a 4-pack of Small Batch dessert has a suggested retail price of $2.99. Please visit Raymundos.com for more authentic products.

About Raymundo’s Food Group:

Raymundo’s Food Group is an industry-leading maker of ethnic desserts, snacks, drinks, lassi and dahi, specializing in creating authentic and traditional food that builds faithful fans and loyal retailers. Raymundo’s Food Group’s family of brands include Raymundo’s, Desi Natural, and NOGA. The company is headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Bedford Park, IL. Through traditional flavors, nostalgic recipes, manufacturing expertise and steadfast quality standards, Raymundo’s Food Group creates food that honors people and their cultures. To learn more, visit raymundosfoodgroup.com.