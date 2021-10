If you’ve noticed your regular gallon of milk at the grocery store is getting more expensive, it could be for many reasons.

In fact, there’s an adage in the dairy industry along the lines of “only five people in the world know how milk is priced in the U.S. – and four of them are dead.”

But one factor that could push prices higher is rising temperatures caused by climate change.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: USA TODAY