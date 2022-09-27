Saputo Celebrates the Fifth Anniversary of Its Saputo Promise

MONTRÉAL — Saputo Inc. (“Saputo” or the “Company”) (TSX: SAP) is proud to mark the fifth anniversary of the Saputo Promise, its approach to social, environmental, and economic performance. Based on Saputo’s long-standing values, the Saputo Promise guides the Company’s everyday actions across seven core pillars to ensure the long-term sustainability of its business and communities.

Over the last five years, Saputo has embedded its Promise into its core business, including developing strategic plans to drive, support and enable sustainable growth and introducing ESG targets to its long-term incentive compensation. A few highlights of Saputo’s accomplishments include:

Environment: The Company has established clear climate, water, and waste targets to be reached by 2025 and allocated a three-year investment of CDN$50 million (FY21-23) to fund more than 65 projects globally to accelerate its performance.

Responsible Sourcing: Saputo has launched its 2025 Supply Chain Pledges to address sustainability challenges beyond the scope of the Company's operations and support the transition to a net zero dairy industry as a whole.

Our People: With more gender-balanced representation in mind, Saputo has reached 25% of women in senior management in FY22, up by 10% in the last five years, and 60% of Board members are now women.

Community: Saputo has proudly donated more than 6 million kilos of nutritious products to those in need and invested CDN$67 million (FY18-FY22) to help build healthier communities where it operates.

“Our Promise ensures we live up to the values on which our Company was founded, and we are extremely proud of all that we’ve accomplished over the last five years” said Lino A. Saputo, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, Saputo Inc. “It anchors our approach to growth and supports our purpose of feeding our communities and building a healthier future through our passion for quality food. As we celebrate this exciting milestone, its guiding principle of creating shared value is more relevant than ever to our strategy and our stakeholders. We’ve now embarked on our Saputo Promise FY23-25 Plan, which will help us continue to grow our business responsibly.”

The Saputo Promise FY23-25 Plan aims to ensure the Company’s strategy remains relevant to today’s most pressing ESG issues. Execution is already underway to advance towards its three-year goals with a focus on, among other things, improving gender representation, diversity, and inclusion; reducing environmental impacts by delivering on its 2025 Environmental Pledges; supporting the transition to a sustainable food system through its Supply Chain Pledges; and improving the nutritional quality and performance of Saputo’s global product portfolio to meet consumer needs.

About Saputo

Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, and the top dairy processor in Australia and Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the largest manufacturer of branded cheese and a top manufacturer of dairy spreads. In addition to its dairy portfolio, Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy alternative cheeses and beverages. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SAP”. Follow Saputo’s activities at saputo.com or via Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

