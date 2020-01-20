“The American Masters of Taste” Again Honors Eggland’s Best with Gold Medal Seal

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J. — For the 19th year in a row, Eggland’s Best (EB) has been recognized by Chefs in America with “The American Masters of Taste” Gold Medal Seal for being the only egg with superior taste, freshness and appearance. This prestigious award spans the Eggland’s Best portfolio, honoring EB Classic Eggs, Organic Eggs, Cage-Free Eggs, and Hard-Cooked Eggs. Each product was blindly judged and named superior tasting compared to other products within its category.

“At Chefs in America, year over year we are pleased that Eggland’s Best eggs continue to rise to the top,” said Christina Washington, VP of Endorsements for Chefs in America. “Eggland’s Best consistently receives the highest scores from our culinary experts because the brand always delivers superior taste and freshness compared to other eggs in the category.”

Chefs in America draws from a nationwide network of professional chefs to conduct year-round triple blind taste tests on a number of retail grocery products.

“It’s an honor to receive the prestigious Gold Medal Award for Superior Taste from ‘The American Masters of Taste’ once again,” said Charlie Lanktree, CEO of Eggland’s Best. “At Eggland’s Best, we take great pride in ensuring that every product delivers the highest quality with superior taste, freshness and nutrition.”

“Awards like ‘The American Masters of Taste’ Gold Medal Seal are extremely beneficial because they draw attention to top quality products, making it easier for consumers to instantly recognize the best options available on the shelf,” said Dawn Jackson Blatner, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist. “I only recommend Eggland’s Best eggs to my clients and serve them to my family because of their consistently great taste and superior nutrition compared to ordinary eggs.”

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland’s Best eggs contain six times more vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, ten times more vitamin E, and more than double the vitamin B12. The superior nutrition of Eggland’s Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland’s Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, which leads to less breakage and helps them stay fresher longer. Eggland’s Best’s patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland’s Best egg has these superior qualities.

Eggland’s Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product’s superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information on Eggland’s Best eggs and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland’s Best Eggs

Eggland’s Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. EB eggs have six times more vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland’s Best’s patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland’s Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland’s Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive “EB” stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that EB eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland’s Best was voted “America’s Most Trusted Egg Brand” by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, “America’s Most Recommended™ Eggs” by women in the Women’s Choice Awards, and “Product of the Year.” In addition, Eggland’s Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from such trusted publications as Prevention Magazine, Men’s Health, Men’s Fitness, Taste of Home, Women’s Health, and many others.

Eggland’s Best’s hens are fed a strictly controlled, proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. EB eggs are available in large, extra-large, jumbo, cage free, organic, hard-cooked, cage free hard-cooked, organic hard-cooked, liquid egg whites, hard-cooked snacks, and are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Chefs in America

For over 30 years, consumers have relied on the American Masters of Taste Gold Medal Seal to lead them to America’s SUPERIOR TASTING food & beverage products. Marketing & sales professionals utilize the Gold Medal Endorsement as a strategic tool to create heightened brand awareness and a unique selling point for award winning products. Chefs in America draws from a nationwide network of professional chefs to conduct year-round triple blind taste tests on a myriad of foodservice and retail grocery products. Culinary equipment and small wares are judged for overall quality and may receive a Superior Quality Gold Medal.