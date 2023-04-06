The World Cheese and Dairy Show is Back

THE WORLD CHEESE AND DAIRY SHOW: the international meeting place for the cheese and dairy industry is back for its 6th edition!

THE WORLD CHEESE AND DAIRY SHOW RETURNS TO THE PARC EXPO IN TOURS, IN THE HEART OF THE LOIRE VALLEY. FROM CHEESE RIPENERS TO DAIRY COMPANIES, FROM DISTRIBUTORS TO EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS, FROM EQUIPMENT SUPPLIERS TO CHEFS: THEY WILL ALL BE THERE ON 10, 11 AND 12 SEPTEMBER TO TAKE PART IN THIS UNMISSABLE EVENT FEATURING CHEESE AND DAIRY INDUSTRY PLAYERS FROM AROUND THE WORLD.

Since its inaugural run in 2013, the World Cheese and Dairy Show has become the must-attend event for all involved in the cheese and dairy industry, welcoming nearly 3,000 visitors and some 200 exhibitors from over 48 countries every two years.

Throughout the show, cheese and dairy know-how will be in the spotlight through meetings with producers and suppliers, tastings of products from all over the world, introductory experiences around the latest creations and innovations in the sector, and workshops and conferences.

One of the most eagerly awaited is the International Competition crowning the finest products. For the first time this year, the competition will be open not only to exhibitors, but also to all professionals in the cheese and dairy sectors. Registration will be open on-line (mondialdufromage.com) from 3 April until 30 June inclusive.

Another high point will be the International Competition for Best Cheesemaker, including participants of nationalities from all over the world. In 2021, the prestigious award went to Virginie DUBOISDHORNE from Fromagerie La Finarde in Arras (France).

And for the third consecutive year, the Fédération des Fromagers de France, in collaboration with the Société nationale des Meilleurs Ouvriers de France, will be organising the competition to name “One of the Best Apprentices in France – Cheese Maker”, a springboard for young aspiring cheese makers.

The World Cheese and Dairy Show 2021 in a few figures:

2 579 professional visitors

48 countries represented

855 cheeses in the Products Competition

3 competitions

152 exhibitors

7 conferences and workshops

PRACTICAL DETAILS

10, 11 and 12 September 2023

Parc Expo Tours – Rue Désiré Lecomte 37000 Tours

Free entry for all professionals