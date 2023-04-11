Tillamook County Creamery Association, New Seasons Market Partner to Drive Climate Action

TILLAMOOK, Ore. – Two beloved Oregon-based brands and Certified B Corporations® (B Corps™) are coming together for a regenerative agriculture project to sequester carbon and improve ecosystems on farms. Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) and New Seasons Market (NSM) announced a partnership, which will ultimately establish a native riparian forest habitat on farmland in Tillamook County.

To kick off the venture, TCCA and NSM will each provide $15,000 to plant approximately five acres of native, woody vegetation on regional dairy farms within the TCCA Cooperative. The plantings – including diverse species of native trees and shrubs – will sequester carbon, protect and improve water quality, and enhance wildlife habitat. The companies also included this project for a USDA Conservation Innovation Grant, led by Zero Foodprint and MAD Agriculture. If awarded, it would fund additional acres for restoration.

“Customers tell us that the brands they shop for, and grocery markets they shop at, should be doing good for the planet,” said Jocelyn Bridson, TCCA Director of Environment & Community Impact. “At the same time, it is critical that we support farmers as we ask them to implement environmental solutions. We saw an opportunity to engage everyone in the supply chain – from the farmers to the brand, to the retailer – to improve environmental impacts and outcomes.”

The plan will improve both companies’ environmental footprints and help TCCA and NSM meet their collective climate goals. It’s the first time TCCA has partnered with a retail customer on an environmental project.

“Working in partnerships to accelerate regenerative agriculture within our supply chain is part of the solution to creating a low-carbon and resilient regional food economy,” said Athena Petty, New Seasons Market Sr. Manager of Sustainability.

The riparian forest planting will begin over the winter of 2023-24 and will provide volunteer opportunities for staff of both B Corp partners.

TCCA and NSM are committed to multi-faceted stewardship and helping to mitigate climate change. Learn more about TCCA’s Climate Action Plan here, and click here for details on NSM’s sustainability practices.

About Tillamook County Creamery Association

Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook® produces internationally recognized, award-winning cheese as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt, and sour cream, made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by a group of farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is one of the most-visited attractions in the state of Oregon, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.

About New Seasons Market

New Seasons Market is a friendly neighborhood grocery store that believes great-tasting, local food has the power to build community and enhance lives. From taking care of its staff, partners, neighborhoods, and the environment to growing a sustainable business, it’s doing what it loves with a commitment to cultivating a strong community centered around food. Founded in 2000 by three families and 50 friends in Portland, Ore., New Seasons Market is now a team of nearly 2,700 passionate staff across 19 stores in Oregon and Washington, serving a unique mix of locally sourced and organic items, as well as classic grocery favorites and chef-made grab-and-go meal solutions. New Seasons Market is proud of its progressive values—from offering industry-leading compensation and benefits to committing 10 percent of its after-tax profits to the communities it serves. For more information, visit newseasonsmarket.com.