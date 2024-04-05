Top yogurt producer moves into plant-based dairy products — while still being the big cheese: ‘It’s the ability to flex’

The biggest flex for food brands might just be “flexing” — switching between animal and plant-based products, that is.

That’s because consumers want choice — “flexitarianism” is on the rise, while stricter diets like veganism are still a very small portion of the population. And even a slight food flex can make a big difference. With everything involved in beef production, eating just one fewer burger each week over the course of a year can remove as much pollution as taking a car off the road for 320 miles, according to EarthDay.org.

Dairy-free milk and yogurt alternatives are a fast-growing category, including for Danone, the legacy multinational corporation known for — among other brands — Activia, Evian, Silk, and peak childhood nostalgia brand, Danimals. In fact, the world’s No. 1 fresh dairy products company has also become the No. 1 plant-based food company in the world.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Cool Down