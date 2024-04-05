Top yogurt producer moves into plant-based dairy products — while still being the big cheese: ‘It’s the ability to flex’

Charlotte Salley, The Cool Down Dairy April 5, 2024

The biggest flex for food brands might just be “flexing” — switching between animal and plant-based products, that is.

That’s because consumers want choice — “flexitarianism” is on the rise, while stricter diets like veganism are still a very small portion of the population. And even a slight food flex can make a big difference. With everything involved in beef production, eating just one fewer burger each week over the course of a year can remove as much pollution as taking a car off the road for 320 miles, according to EarthDay.org.

Dairy-free milk and yogurt alternatives are a fast-growing category, including for Danone, the legacy multinational corporation known for — among other brands — Activia, Evian, Silk, and peak childhood nostalgia brand, Danimals. In fact, the world’s No. 1 fresh dairy products company has also become the No. 1 plant-based food company in the world. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Cool Down

Related Articles

Dairy

Danone Institute North America Awards $160,000 to Five Teams to Advance Stronger and More Sustainable Food Systems

Danone Institute North America Dairy October 8, 2021

Danone Institute North America, a not-for-profit established by Danone North America, today announced the five winning teams of the “One Planet. One Health” Initiative – a grant program that promotes resilient and sustainable local food systems. Each of the five teams will receive $30,000 USD in grant funds to develop and execute their community-based projects that will impact five distinct communities in the United States and Canada: Edmonton, Alberta; Lincoln City, Oregon; Nanaimo, British Columbia; New York City; and San Luis Obispo County, California.