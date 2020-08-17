U.S. Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee Recommends Eggs for Babies, Toddlers and New Moms

CHICAGO — In a historic first, the Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee issued recommendations for birth to 24 months old and specifically recommended eggs as an important first food for infants and toddlers, as well as for pregnant and lactating women.

The Scientific Report also highlighted the importance of choline, a nutrient plentiful in eggs that is crucial to fetal brain development, and that supports brain health in growing children and across all life stages. The Advisory Committee additionally encouraged eggs for pre-teens and adolescents.

Eggs are one of the best sources of choline. The Advisory Committee classified choline as an important nutrient that is under-consumed by all Americans. Importantly, 92% of pregnant women fail to meet the daily Adequate Intake (AI) recommendations for choline.

The Advisory Committee specifically recommended eggs as an important first food to help reduce the risk of developing an egg allergy. The latest research on food allergy prevention recommends introducing eggs when your baby is 4-6 months old and developmentally ready. Eggs are an important first food as they provide eight essential nutrients that help build a healthy foundation for life.

Eggs are a nutritional powerhouse that contribute to health at every age, providing critical nutrients, including protein, choline, riboflavin (vitamin B2), vitamin B12, biotin (B7), pantothenic acid (B5), iodine and selenium, all of which support muscle and bone health, brain development and more. The Advisory Committee also noted eggs contribute vitamin D to the diet, a nutrient that’s lacking in most American diets.

Additionally, the Advisory Committee reaffirmed that dietary cholesterol is not a nutrient of concern. The vast majority of scientific evidence shows egg consumption is not associated with cardiovascular disease. A recent Harvard University study that evaluated more than 30 years of data further confirmed that eating eggs is not associated with cardiovascular disease. Leading health organizations such as the American Heart Association also state that eggs can be part of a heart-healthy diet.

As Americans are building healthier diets, you can count on eggs. For more information on building a healthy diet with eggs, please visit EggNutritionCenter.org.

